Discoverers' season ends in district semifinals against Burke

Columbus High volleyball's season ended Tuesday in the District A-1 Tournament semifinals at Omaha Burke. After winning a marathon first set 31-29, the Bulldogs responded by winning the next three sets 25-17, 25-20, 25-21.

"With that first set, it was definitely neck-and-neck there. It was very high-adrenaline volleyball both sides of the net. Second and third sets, we just kind of struggled to get into a groove," Discoverers head coach Jeri Otten said. "We're fighting from behind it seemed like the entire time. Same with that fourth set, we just couldn't seem to piece it together to finish the set to go into a fifth and final game.

"That was unfortunate, but we made some really spectacular plays on defense that were just awesome to see and really brought some momentum our way, but we just didn't get enough of those routine plays just piece together through and through with the pass, set and swing to really be successful throughout the whole night."

Burke ended the match with 56 kills and a .245 hit percentage. Sophomore Ashlyn Paymal spiked 26 kills on 48 attempts to lead all attackers. Bulldogs freshman Audrey Bassett recorded 16 kills.

Burke served 11 aces in the match and dug 59 balls. Otten said she felt the serve and pass game was the deciding factor in the match.

"We were great in little stints here and there. We would have a really good serving run and then the opposite side would go on their serving run and we just couldn't match it," Otten said. "Just untimely mistakes once we were in system. That was unfortunate and kind of resulted in that loss I feel like overall."

Columbus ended the season with an 18-14 record, its most wins since joining Class A. Otten said she told the team Tuesday after the match that the defeat doesn't define the year it had.

"We can't really let that last match ending on a loss really detract from our season," she said. "We had a great year overall. The girls should really be proud of themselves."

The Discoverers saw four seniors play their final high school volleyball match in Jess Larson, Lauryn Nitz, Olivya Thege and Ellie Thompson. Larson produced 759 assists, Thompson ended with 255 kills and 41 blocks, Nitz served 25 aces and Thege dug 191 balls.

"I've known them for a while now. They're just great kids, on and off the court. They're leaders academically," Otten said. "They're leaders just in terms of the way they volunteer within the school and outside of the school. They're leaders on the court as well, so we're definitely going to miss them next year."

Next year, Columbus will return its top attacker in Addi Johnson in addition to libero Carly Gaedeke. Other players returning are juniors Ayla Janssen and Taytum Miller and sophomore Paighton Erb.

Otten said this season should be a momentum booster heading into next year. She said she hopes the younger players enter next season with hunger and not be satisfied.

"I think that these girls are ready to become those upperclassmen and really become leaders on the team," Otten said. "They've been kind of following the lead of other players while figuring out their own groove and doing an awesome job of it. Now I think they're ready to take over in a match even more and in practices."