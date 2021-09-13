Discoverers sweep through Saturday

That wasn't the case against Bellevue West when Columbus had 15 errors attacking and seven receiving. Josie Garrett's five kills were the best of the lineup. She was also the only regular CHS hitter not to find herself in the negatives.

The offense quickly bounced back with 25 kills and 13 aces against Omaha South in Saturday's first match. Thompson had nine of those kills and Garrett four aces.

CHS found its rhythm and was off and running for its second match of the day. While defeating Bellevue East in straight sets, Columbus had 26 kills and a .355 hitting percentage. Thompson had nine kills and Garrett seven. Libero Claire Renner served up four aces in 19 attempts and didn't have any serving errors.

The day closed with a .250 hitting percentage, 19 total kills and at least one for seven different players in the win over Benson. Thompson was a perfect 5 for 5 and Renner had five more aces in 12 serves again without any errors.

Thompson finished the weekend with 32 kills, Garrett totaled 26 and Johnson had 23. Abby Loeffelholz put together 69 assists and Renner had 12 aces to go with her 32 digs.

Columbus didn't win its eighth game last season until October. CHS hosts 6-6 Kearney at home on Tuesday.

"Claire Renner, overall, has been a standout in terms of keeping the ball off of the ground defensively and from a serve reception standpoint," Otten said. "She led our defense both in digs and serve receive percentage - helping to get us in system."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

