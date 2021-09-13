Discoverers sweep through Saturday

After a pair of losses on Friday in Bellevue, Columbus High volleyball went a perfect 3 for 3 on Saturday and dominated all three opponents.
Taking part in the Bellevue East Invite, CHS started the weekend with back-to-back losses Friday against No. 10 Bellevue West and Lincoln High. Less than 24 hours later, the Discoverers only allowed on of three opponents to reach 20 points in a set.
Columbus finished the weekend with wins over Omaha Benson, Bellevue East and Omaha South.
Friday included losses of 25-13, 25-13 to Bellevue West and 27-25, 26-24 to Lincoln High. Columbus dropped to 5-10 at that point but then improved to 8-10 with wins of 25-6, 25-11 over Omaha South, 25-8, 25-20 over Bellevue East and 25-7, 25-14 over Benson.
"Those wins were definitely big for us to show ourselves how we can focus for extended periods and how we can reduce our errors while staying aggressive," coach Jeri Otten said. "Generally speaking, I'd say we just did an overall good job of reducing errors and minimizing points scored by the opponent while they had the serve."
Columbus started the tournament well with a .241 hitting percentage, 22 total kills on 54 swings, four aces and five blocks against Lincoln High. Addi Johnson and Ellie Thompson both had seven kills. But while the Discoverers played well and with consistency, the Links made the plays late.
That wasn't the case against Bellevue West when Columbus had 15 errors attacking and seven receiving. Josie Garrett's five kills were the best of the lineup. She was also the only regular CHS hitter not to find herself in the negatives.
The offense quickly bounced back with 25 kills and 13 aces against Omaha South in Saturday's first match. Thompson had nine of those kills and Garrett four aces.
CHS found its rhythm and was off and running for its second match of the day. While defeating Bellevue East in straight sets, Columbus had 26 kills and a .355 hitting percentage. Thompson had nine kills and Garrett seven. Libero Claire Renner served up four aces in 19 attempts and didn't have any serving errors.
The day closed with a .250 hitting percentage, 19 total kills and at least one for seven different players in the win over Benson. Thompson was a perfect 5 for 5 and Renner had five more aces in 12 serves again without any errors.
Thompson finished the weekend with 32 kills, Garrett totaled 26 and Johnson had 23. Abby Loeffelholz put together 69 assists and Renner had 12 aces to go with her 32 digs.
Columbus didn't win its eighth game last season until October. CHS hosts 6-6 Kearney at home on Tuesday.
"Claire Renner, overall, has been a standout in terms of keeping the ball off of the ground defensively and from a serve reception standpoint," Otten said. "She led our defense both in digs and serve receive percentage - helping to get us in system."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.