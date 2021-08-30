Discoverers take three of four in Norfolk

Columbus High volleyball didn't win its third match last season until Sept. 12 and never rose above .500. A stretch of 11 matches in 15 days left little to no time for practice or adjustments. The Discoverers got off track and never really corrected course.
Just three days into the new season, Columbus walked off the court with a winning record on Saturday in Norfolk. Two days after dropping a four-setter to Fremont, CHS took down Bennington, Hastings and Yankton to go with a three-set defeat by Lincoln High.
Ellie Thompson and Josie Garrett offensively, Abby Loeffelholz running the show and Claire Renner in the back row all had solid weekends. Perhaps most encouraging was the fact that CHS dropped the first set in two of its three wins but never wavered.
"I don't know if we could have (come back from opening set losses) in the past, just confidencewise. It's good to see that we could shake things off," coach Jeri Otten said. "I don't know if it's a short memory or confidence but either way, it's a big step for us."
Going 3-1 left Columbus in third place out of the eight teams in the tournament. CHS was assigned a pool with Bennington, Hastings and Lincoln High then went head-to-head with Yankton after the Gazelles also went 2-1 in pool play. Norfolk was a perfect 4-0 and won its home invite.
Thompson racked up 31 kills in the four matches, Garrett had 27, Loeffelholz set up 92 total assists and Renner totaled 40 digs.
CHS never hit better than .143 in any of the four matches, but coach Otten said the difference was the defense. Columbus had 171 total digs over the weekend. Garrett had 37 digs to go with her 27 kills.
"We picked up a lot more balls on defense and serve received pretty well," Otten said. "That was huge for us. Then, we had more options in terms of who could hit instead of just relying on one or two hitters or one person in the serve receive game. We spread some of that out and spread out the pressure."
Columbus had just 15 combined receiving errors in 11 total sets compared to seven in just four sets on Thursday in Fremont.
CHS started wit a 26-24 loss to Bennington then dominated the Badgers the rest of the way, winning the second 25-16 and the third 25-17. The Discoverers hit just .047 in the first set then was at .170 or better in the next two. Garrett had nine kills and 12 digs. Thompson stuffed two shots on her own and assisted on two others.
The second match was another slow start offensively and a 25-19 loss to Hastings before Columbus responded in 25-19 and 25-18 wins. The Discoverers went from a .030 attack percentage to .160 then .225. Thompson had high for the day in kills in a match with 12 and hit .400 on 25 swings with just two errors. She again blocked two shots.
In a reversal of fortunes, Columbus won the first set of Lincoln High 25-14 but this time let the second and third sets slip away 25-22 and 25-18. Thompson led the way with nine kills.
"We played well in the first but we made too many errors to have a chance after that," Otten said.
In the fourth and final match, Columbus swept past Yankton 25-12 and 25-21. The first set was the best attack percentage for the Discoverers of any on the day, hitting .250 with 11 kills and just three errors. Garrett had eight of the team's 20 total kills.
CHS returns to the court Thursday at Grand Island for a triangular that includes Lincoln Pius X and the hosts.
"At this point a year ago we had, maybe, one win. It's been a focus and a goal of ours to come out with a winning record at this tournament," Otten said. "It's nice to see those victories for the girls because then it gives us more confidence as we move forward. Not saying that everything is fixed, but the process is more hopeful as we return to practices."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.