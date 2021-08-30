Discoverers take three of four in Norfolk

CHS never hit better than .143 in any of the four matches, but coach Otten said the difference was the defense. Columbus had 171 total digs over the weekend. Garrett had 37 digs to go with her 27 kills.

"We picked up a lot more balls on defense and serve received pretty well," Otten said. "That was huge for us. Then, we had more options in terms of who could hit instead of just relying on one or two hitters or one person in the serve receive game. We spread some of that out and spread out the pressure."

Columbus had just 15 combined receiving errors in 11 total sets compared to seven in just four sets on Thursday in Fremont.

CHS started wit a 26-24 loss to Bennington then dominated the Badgers the rest of the way, winning the second 25-16 and the third 25-17. The Discoverers hit just .047 in the first set then was at .170 or better in the next two. Garrett had nine kills and 12 digs. Thompson stuffed two shots on her own and assisted on two others.

The second match was another slow start offensively and a 25-19 loss to Hastings before Columbus responded in 25-19 and 25-18 wins. The Discoverers went from a .030 attack percentage to .160 then .225. Thompson had high for the day in kills in a match with 12 and hit .400 on 25 swings with just two errors. She again blocked two shots.