NORFOLK - Discoverers volleyball returned to the court at Saturday's Norfolk Invite looking to bounce back from a straight-set defeat at Fremont in Thursday's season opener.

Columbus High claimed the first set of the first match of the day against Norfolk, but the Panthers stormed back to win the match in three sets.

The Discoverers rebounded with a three-set win over Yankton, South Dakota, before ending the day with a straight-set win over Kearney in the third-place match.

"I thought we played really well. Even in the first match we lost, but it was a step forward in our play, especially after Thursday night. It was just kind of disappointing in straight sets like that," Discoverers head coach Jeri Otten said. "It was a step forward winning the first set after that one, but we really had to rally and play kind of some through-and-through volleyball with Yankton and Kearney. It was really good to see the girls come together."

Last year, Kearney claimed all five sets in two meetings against Columbus. The Discoverers changed the script Saturday defeating the Bearcats 25-22 and 26-24.

Columbus' service disrupted Kearney as it finished with seven aces. Senior libero Carly Gaedeke served four aces with seniors Anisten Barnett and Kamryn Jaeger and junior Ayla Janssen tallying one ace.

In the attack, senior Addi Johnson spiked six aces to lead the way. Sophomore Paighton Erb finished the match with five kills with four coming in the opening set.

"Not everything was working for us all the time and so we had to make some changes with what we're doing on offense and serve receive, so it was nice to see the girls adapt and execute whatever they were told to do," Otten said.

Kearney struggled to receive Columbus' serve as the Bearcats recorded nine receiving errors. Offensively, Kearney finished with nine attacking errors and four service errors.

Otten said Gaedeke was hitting all her zone on her serves. The senior served aces for the third and fourth points of the match as Columbus sprinted out to a 10-4 lead.

Gaedeke served an ace later in the first set before serving an ace at the start of the second set.

"When you serve, you can tell who's kind of having a rough game in serve receive on the other team, so as long as you keep hitting into them and trying to get in their heads, I feel like I'm pretty good at that, then that just starts working for me," Gaedeke said.

The Discoverers led set one by as many as eight points, but Kearney trimmed the deficit to two points at 22-20 and 24-22. A block from junior Taytum Miller sealed set one for Columbus.

Kearney was forced into another early timeout in set two with Columbus leading 8-3 on two kills from Johnson and junior Grayson Gentile and one ace from Gaedeke and Jaeger.

They never trailed in set two, leading by as many as six points. However, Kearney attempted another late comeback staving off three match points to equal the score at 24-24.

A kill and a block from junior Kinzee Shemek clinched the victory.

"Kearney is a really tough team. They're really good and they have been for years, so we knew that coming in. Everybody just played a really solid game," Gaedeke said. "We had good serve receive, good setting, good hitting. Everyone was communicating well. It was just all gelling together very well."

In the second match of the day, Columbus defeated Yankton 25-21, 21-25 and 25-12. Johnson powered the Discoverers' attack with 21 kills and four aces. Janssen posted seven kills and three blocks and Gentile finished with six kills.

Yankton tied set one at 21-21, but Columbus answered with the final four points of the set on two Johnson kills, a Janssen block and a hit wide by Yankton.

The second set was filled with runs. Columbus led 3-0 followed by a 5-0 Yankton run. The Discoverers then scored the next seven points to lead 10-5 with Yankton scoring five straight to tie it 10-10.

After a Miller kill, the Discoverers trailed Yankton 19-18 in set two with Yankton forcing a decisive third set with three kills, one block, a wide Columbus serve and a Discoverer violation.

In set three, it was all Columbus as it tallied 12 kills on just one error. The Discoverers ended the set on a 15-4 run on three kills and three aces from Johnson, a block and two kills from Janssen and one kill from Gentile.

The Discoverers claimed the first set of the opening match versus Norfolk 25-19, but the Panthers came back to win the final two sets 25-19 and 25-20 to claim victory.

Johnson and Janssen ended with 13 and 10 kills, respectively. Gaedeke dug 25 balls.

"I think we did pretty well overall even though we started off a little rough," Janssen said. "We ended on a strong note."

Through four matches, Janssen has racked up 24 kills. The junior hopes to take advantage of opportunities on the opposite side of Johnson with defenses game-planning to contain the senior.

"My third year being on varsity definitely gives me more confidence to be more of a leader and more assertive on the court and help the underclassmen do well too so we can work together as a team," Janssen said.

Gaedeke led the Columbus defense with 44 digs in three matches on Saturday. The senior libero described how the defense has played so far.

"We started off slow defensively. We were getting beat on balls that we shouldn't have been beaten and then we picked it up towards the end, so that really helped with the last two games," Gaedeke said.

The Discoverers evened their record at 2-2 as they'll play at Crete on Tuesday. Crete is 0-1 following a straight-set defeat to Beatrice on Thursday. The Cardinals were ranked No. 9 in Class B in the preseason Lincoln Journal Star rankings.

"I didn't really feel like us at all on Thursday night, so it definitely feels more like us right now. I'm excited," Otten said. "Crete's ranked so it doesn't matter what class they're in. We got to play really good volleyball to win that match."