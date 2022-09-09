Discoverers volleyball defeat North Star, softball shut out by Lincoln East

Columbus High volleyball snapped its four-game losing streak Thursday, defeating Lincoln North Star in four sets 25-18, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21.

Addi Johnson led the offensive charge with 25 kills. Ellie Thompson spiked 13 kills and Ayla Janssen finished with 10. Jess Larson served up 48 assists.

The Discoverers finished the match with 56 kills and 95 digs. Carly Gaedeke was among six players who recorded double-digit digs. The libero led the way with 28 digs.

Johnson recorded 16 digs and Olivya Thege tallied 13. Lauryn Nitz, Thompson and Larson dug 11 shots each.

Lincoln North Star finished the game with 38 kills and a .072 hit percentage. It stuffed 20 shots, including nine from junior Maddie Dageforde. The Navigators compiled 55 digs with sophomore Hailey Boltz and junior Abby Lottman leading the way with 13 each. Lottman also recorded 31 assists.

Columbus committed 11 attack errors in the second set, which enabled North Star to tie the match. In the final two sets, the Discoverers cleaned that up with 31 kills and 17 errors.

The Discoverers improved to 3-4 entering the two-day Bellevue East Invite. They opened play Friday and will conclude the tournament on Saturday.

Softball drops doubleheader

Columbus softball dropped both games Thursday against the fourth-ranked Spartans. They outscored the Discoverers 21-0 over the two games.

In both games, Lincoln East scored at least six runs in the final inning to break it open. It defeated Columbus 11-0 in game one thanks to a seven-run fifth.

Emma Riedmiller allowed four runs on four singles and two walks through four innings. She pitched two three-up, three-down innings.

Lincoln East broke the game open in the fifth on a two-run double, a bases loaded walk, a two-run error and a two-run double to secure the win.

Trotta hit 2 for 2. Riedmiller and Hannah Dahlke each singled once. Columbus struck out eight times.

The Discoverers entered the seventh inning of the nightcap trailing Lincoln East 4-0, but the Spartans plated six to put the game out of the reach. The Spartans recorded 13 hits, including five doubles, two triples and one home run.

Callen Heule pitched four innings and allowed just two runs on five hits. She walked one and struck one. Lindsay Ohnoutka led the Discoverers at the plate with a single, double and a walk. Heule singled for the only other hit in game two.

Columbus is 4-12 and will be back in action Tuesday against Omaha Central at Bradshaw Park.