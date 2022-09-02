Discoverers volleyball drop both match at Lincoln Pius X triangular

Discoverer volleyball lost both matches at Thursday's Lincoln Pius X triangular. The Thunderbolts and Grand Island defeated Columbus High in straight sets, dropping its record to 2-4 on the season.

No. 4 Lincoln Pius X defeated Columbus 25-12 and 25-14. Ayla Janssen recorded five of the team's 11 kills. Jess Larson assisted eight points. The Discoverers finished with 13 hitting errors and seven receiving errors.

Carly Gaedeke dug five shots and Olivya Thege recorded three as Columbus finished the match with 13 digs. Ellie Thompson blocked two shots.

The Thunderbolts recorded 30 kills with a hit percentage of .365. Seniors Madelyn Navrkal and Lanie Brott posted seven kills each to lead the squad. Brott also served three aces.

Pius X dug 48 shots with seniors Mikenna Humm and Makenna Doht tallying 11 each. Brott dug 10 shots.

In the other match, Grand Island swept the Discoverers 25-14 and 25-21. They had 17 kills and 16 hitting errors.

Janssen and Taytum Miller led the attack with five kills each. Grayson Gentile posted three kills and Thompson and Addi Johnson ended with two each. Jess Larson tallied 15 assists.

Kamryn Jaeger dug eight shots to lead Columbus. Janssen recorded six and Gaedeke finished with five of the team's 26 digs.

The Discoverers will have a week off as they'll host Lincoln North Star on Thursday.