Eagles deny Patriots title game in five

LINCOLN - Clarkson/Leigh senior libero Alissa Kasik ran down a bad first touch and earned a kill on a bump across the net, saving a match point in Friday's C-2 state semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It's the type of play that often indicates good fortune in the making. Unfortunately for the Patriots, that wasn't the case. Kasik saved the match for the time being but another bad touch moments later handed Lutheran High Northeast the win 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, 17-15.

"The ball, sometimes, just doesn't fall your way. At the end of the day, the girls battled, they played with heart, they played with passion, they played for one another and they laid it all on the line," Clarkson/Leigh coach Becky Schneider said. "You can't ask anything else from them."

Clarkson/Leigh trailed most of the way through the first set before tying it 17-17 on a passing error, hitting error and block by Chloe Hanel. Three more in a row later on a Hanel kill, double hit and attack error put the Patriots ahead 22-21. Kayden Schumacher eventually finished it on a kill.

In the third, a four-point Patriot swing with the set tied 14-14 gave Clarkson/Leigh the lead all the way up to a 22-22 tie. Schumacher and Hanel produced two kills in the final run of three for the set win.