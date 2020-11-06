Eagles deny Patriots title game in five

LINCOLN - Clarkson/Leigh senior libero Alissa Kasik ran down a bad first touch and earned a kill on a bump across the net, saving a match point in Friday's C-2 state semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It's the type of play that often indicates good fortune in the making. Unfortunately for the Patriots, that wasn't the case. Kasik saved the match for the time being but another bad touch moments later handed Lutheran High Northeast the win 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14, 17-15.
"The ball, sometimes, just doesn't fall your way. At the end of the day, the girls battled, they played with heart, they played with passion, they played for one another and they laid it all on the line," Clarkson/Leigh coach Becky Schneider said. "You can't ask anything else from them."
Clarkson/Leigh trailed most of the way through the first set before tying it 17-17 on a passing error, hitting error and block by Chloe Hanel. Three more in a row later on a Hanel kill, double hit and attack error put the Patriots ahead 22-21. Kayden Schumacher eventually finished it on a kill.
In the third, a four-point Patriot swing with the set tied 14-14 gave Clarkson/Leigh the lead all the way up to a 22-22 tie. Schumacher and Hanel produced two kills in the final run of three for the set win.
The Patriots fell behind 5-2 in the fifth and tied it four times but could never edge ahead. Facing match point, Kasik sprinted from the back row to the left pin to chase down a wayward pass. While trying to keep the ball in play, she sent it just over the net tight to the other side where it fell between Lutheran High players. An Eagle attack left of the sideline tied it 14-14 on the next point. But a serving error gave Lutheran High the ball back. Hanel saved another set point on a kill but a Lauren Buhrman kill then an ace ended Patriot hopes to play for a championship. The final point was another shanked pass. Clarkson/Leigh had two players in position to track it down but miscommunication allowed it to land on the court.
As much fight as the Patriots showed against a team that had only lost once this season, Clarkson/Leigh may regret its performances in the second and the fourth set when it had taken a 1-0 and 2-0 lead.
"We definitely let our emotions get to us," Schneider said. "Our emotions definitely took control of those sets, and if we could have one of those back, we'd take it."
Lutheran High kept gradually pulling away in the second for a 13-10 lead that became a 20-11 separation on a run of seven of eight. In the fourth, the Eagles scored the first three points, led 7-2 and 10-4. It hovered around a five or six-point separation until Lutheran High won eight up 11 with a 15-9 advantage.
"They're a solid team. They know how to respond," Schneider said. "There's a reason they have just one loss."
Hanel led the Patriots with 17 kills while Cassidy Hoffman had 15 and Kayden Schumacher 13. Hanel and Schumacher each had a block, Bailey Lemburg served two aces, Schumacher had 29 digs and Makenna Held set up 48 assists.
Clarkson/Leigh falls to 22-8 but is still alive in Lincoln. The Patriots play in the third-place match Saturday at Lincoln Southeast. The follows the 9 a.m. C-1 third-place match and will feature the loser of Norfolk Catholic and Overton.
