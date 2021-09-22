Eagles push, Lady Vikes push back

There's a reason why Class D-1 Nebraska Christian came into Lakeview on Tuesday night with an 11-1 mark. Coach K.C. Belitz and the Lady Vikes found that out first hand in a pair of challenging sets that pushed Lakeview nearly to the brink.

But when the Eagles pushed, the Lady Vikes pushed back and finished off a spotless triangular with a 25-21, 25-19 victory to go with one earlier over Boone Central 25-12, 25-12.

Lakeview's variety of attackers was eventually too much to overcome. Three players had five or more digs, the Lady Vikes didn't make any receiving errors and two members of the lineup had double digit digs.

Lakeview has only lost one set this season and didn't expect to on Tuesday. But a spirited match with the No. 4 team in Class D-1 was an effective start for the No. 1 team in Class C-1 to embark on perhaps its most challenging part of the regular season.

"We weren't perfect, but we were solid against Boone Central. Nebraska Christian, I feel pretty good about that one; that's a good team," Belitz said. "Watching film coming in it really struck me how similar they are to us - very balanced offensively, play good defense, a little bigger than us and a really good serving team; lot of similarities. I knew that one would be close. I'm pretty pleased to get that win."