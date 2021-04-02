Everyone likes playing for Reese

Reese Janssen ended her Lakeview high school career with more records to her name than any other previous Lady Vike.
Yet, while her contributions are certainly measurable, coach K.C. Belitz said Wednesday at her college signing that there's always been something more intangible about Janssen that has made her perhaps the best to have ever done it at Lakeview.
Janssen and her teammates made history this past fall when they took the Lady Vikes volleyball program back to state for the first time since 1981. Four decades of waiting had everyone involved seeking to make history. But there was also another motivation. The team wanted it for Reese as much as any individual player wanted it for herself.
As Belitz put it, people just wanted to play for Reese. He saw it instantly as a freshman. Janssen, not the most outspoken of athletes, was urged on to use her voice because other players wanted to follow her lead.
"You could tell, even as a sophomore, people were playing hard because she was playing," Belitz said. "You could just see that it factor, whatever that is, that people on her team want to play well for her."
Janssen joins the program at Wesleyan after deciding as a junior she wasn't ready to step away from volleyball. Family, the one off the court as well as the one on, is what influenced her decision to make her next stop in Lincoln.
An hour away from home allows her to stay close to her blood family. The atmosphere at Wesleyan gives her the chance to build another athletic family like the one she's had at Lakeview.
"When I went to go visit and talk to the coach, their theme was 'Our family versus your team.' That was kind of our theme two years ago and this year," Janssen said. "When (coach Rayna Cain) told me that, I was like, 'Yeah, this is where I should go ....
Janssen was part of a setter rotation as a freshman with older sister Ali still on the roster. She transitioned into the starter as part of a 5-1 offense as a sophomore and has been the featured setter ever since rewriting the season and career record book.
She set a high standard as a junior with 830 assists - more than nine per set. Janssen found a way to surpass that this past fall when she posted a 99% setting mark while committing just 27 errors on 2,597 attempts.
Her 999 assists is a season record and was among the top in Class C-1. She set the mark for assits in a match, career, career percentage, serving points in a career, sets played and matches played. Janssen is also first for career serve attempts and second in aces. She also closes her career in the top 10 in all-time digs.
Needless to say, her statistical value is clear and inarguable. Her real value goes beyond the numbers.
"I've always been a quiet leader. I've never been an outspoken person, and I think since I've always been quiet, I had to find a different way to lead," Janssen said. "My way was actions. Actions speak louder than words. My way of leading was showing everyone what I was doing."
Showing it meant more time in the offseason, before and after practice, pushing for more in the weight room and staying calm no matter the situation.
Perhaps the best example of that was the district final against Wayne. Lakeview lost the opening set, won the next two but then was nearly blown off the court in the fourth and forced into a fifth.
In the fourth, during one particular scramble, Janssen saved a shot near the right sideline and went tumbling to the floor near the bleachers. As she popped up to her feet and headed back to the action, a Wayne kill was shanked off her hip out of bounds. The force knocked her back on the court once more. Her reaction: a big smile. Things weren't going great in that set, but Janssen enjoyed the humor of the situation and calmed her team down. Lakeview lost the set but came back from a 20-11 deficit for a 28-26 final score.
"I like having pressure on me, at times," Janssen said.
That pressure has been in place from the start. Before her career was even half over, expectations were put in place that might have crushed other players. Janssen chose to confront it head on by doing everything she could in preparation and training to excel when the moment called for it.
When those moments arrived, teammates and coaches saw Janssen enjoying it, often, with a laugh and a smile. Her presence, whether it was the stoic, silent approach, or, the one that came with laughs and smiles, was always a steadying force.
"And the cool thing is, it's not intimidation. Reese is never going to yell at somebody. It just isn't who she is. She's a quiet leader by example," Belitz said. "They truly don't want to let her down. That's pretty special."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columustelegram.com.