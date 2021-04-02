Everyone likes playing for Reese

"I've always been a quiet leader. I've never been an outspoken person, and I think since I've always been quiet, I had to find a different way to lead," Janssen said. "My way was actions. Actions speak louder than words. My way of leading was showing everyone what I was doing."

Showing it meant more time in the offseason, before and after practice, pushing for more in the weight room and staying calm no matter the situation.

Perhaps the best example of that was the district final against Wayne. Lakeview lost the opening set, won the next two but then was nearly blown off the court in the fourth and forced into a fifth.

In the fourth, during one particular scramble, Janssen saved a shot near the right sideline and went tumbling to the floor near the bleachers. As she popped up to her feet and headed back to the action, a Wayne kill was shanked off her hip out of bounds. The force knocked her back on the court once more. Her reaction: a big smile. Things weren't going great in that set, but Janssen enjoyed the humor of the situation and calmed her team down. Lakeview lost the set but came back from a 20-11 deficit for a 28-26 final score.

"I like having pressure on me, at times," Janssen said.