Experienced Broncos sweep Cross County in state quarterfinals

LINCOLN - Cross County returned to the NSAA State Volleyball Championships for the first time since 2013 on Thursday, facing the six-seeded Amherst Broncos in the Class C-2 state quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

The Cougars started the game off lively, building an 11-5 lead in the first set. However, Amherst took over the match from that point on earning a sweep 25-22, 25-11, 25-23.

"We always can do better not losing in three, but I'm just so proud of them," Cross County head coach Emmie Noyd said. "Just the whole season ... just amazing to be a part of a team like this and we've been special all season, but also just looking forward. It's going to be a great experience for these girls that are returning."

Amherst qualified for its third straight state tournament this year, earning its first win ever at state on Thursday. Noyd said she felt that was ultimately the difference in the match.

"I think it was just the atmosphere. None of these girls on the court have ever played in a state tournament in PBA (Pinnacle Bank Arena)," Noyd said. "I just think we got in our heads too much and tensed up in moments that we could've capitalized on."

Lilly Peterson led the Cougars with 11 kills. Shyanne Anderson posted 10 kills and Bricelynn Larson recorded seven. Sydney Hengelfelt tallied 37 assists.

Amherst finished the match with 36 kills, eight service aces and three blocks resulting in points. Hannah Herrick recorded a game-high 16 kills and 13 digs for the Broncos.

The Cougars built an 11-5 first-set lead on two kills by Peterson and Shyanne Anderson and kills from Larson and Lemburg.

Amherst took its first lead of the match at 13-12 on three aces, one kill and four Cougar errors. The Broncos took a 17-15 lead before Cross County scored four straight points on two kills from Peterson, one from Jayden Fellows and an Amherst violation.

After trailing 20-18, Amherst recorded four kills, an ace and a block to take a 24-20 lead. Peterson and Lemburg spiked a kill to cut the deficit in half, but an Amherst block ended the first set.

It was all Broncos in the second set as they built a 15-4 lead. In set two, they tallied a dozen kills and took advantage of six Cougar attacking errors.

Cross County led by four points in the third set at 16-12, but the Broncos pulled it at 17-17 on two service errors by the Cougars, a violation and an attack error. The set was tied at 18-18, 19-19 and 20-20.

Two Bronco kills and a Cross County violation put Amherst ahead 23-20 in the third set. It cut the deficit to one point on two occasions at 23-22 and 24-23, but it wasn't able to tie the set. An Amherst kill sealed the win.

Lemburg, Taylor Lindburg and Fellows stepped on the floor for their final high school volleyball match of their career. They raised the profile of the program leading the Cougars to 29 wins and just the third state appearance in school history.

"I just told them they set the bar so high for this program and I'll forever be grateful for them because they bought in to what I want to do with this program and they ran with it," Noyd said. "Truly we would have not been able to do what we've done this season without them, so forever grateful."

The Cougars return the majority of its roster, which includes juniors Anderson and Peterson, sophomore Larson and freshman Hengelfelt. The returners will look to build on the foundation laid this year.

"Our season motto this year has been believe it and just believe that we can get here and now we're here, so let's just chase that feeling and continue to build off what we started," Noyd said.