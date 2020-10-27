Familiar faces stand in the way of Discoverers

Columbus High volleyball faced a district bracket littered with potential rematches on Tuesday in Lincoln when the Class A postseason began.
After the Discoverers closed the year with losses in five of the final six matches, CHS fell down to the 21st position in the wildcard standings. That meant a district bracket with the likes of No. 5 Lincoln Southwest, No. 9 Kearney and 5-20 Lincoln Northeast.
Columbus has met all three at different times this season, losing a total of four matches, twice to Kearney.
The Bearcats and Discoverers are rather familiar with one another. The two programs have met multiple times in each of the past three seasons. Kearney has a 6-1 mark during that span.
"There might be a little bit of a mental block, but hopefully practicing and getting some confidence here, knowing who we're going to play will help us," coach Jeri Otten said. "I don't think Kearney will bring any surprises to us. They're big, they're physical. We've just got to play with it."
Columbus had won three of four before a three-set loss to Kearney on Sept. 15. Trouble in the back row was the main issue in the defeat. CHS committed 16 receiving errors.
The Bearcats also took a two-set tournament win over the Discoverers in the Norfolk on Aug. 29. Columbus had an at the time season-high 24 kills but started slow in the first set and didn't find a rhythm until it was too late.
Kearney also ended the 2019 Columbus season in three-set district round sweep in which the Discoverers only reached the 20-point threshold in one set.
"The girls didn't say much in response (to playing Kearney again). They know you've got to win to move on," Otten said. "It doesn't matter who it is in the long run."
Kearney's 16-11 mark includes seven of those losses coming to ranked teams. The Bearcats also own wins against four ranked foes. They have two players with over 200 kills and five with more than 120. The defense has blocked a total of 145 shots and has four players with more than 200 digs.
Aspen Rusher and Lilly Novacek both had nine kills in the first matchup with Columbus. Josie Garret and Addi Duranski both had seven for Columbus. Rusher had 12 kills in the rematch just about two weeks later but it was Lucy Bartee with six aces and Elli Mehlin with five that inflicted the most damage on CHS.
"I'm sure they definitely have fine-tuned some things. I'm sure they'll run a few more things offensively as far as quicker balls," Otten said. "We've got to make sure we anticipate and react to those things they try to run against us."
Otten pointed to passing as a potential area of improvement. Of course, first CHS has to be able to first serve receive better than it did in the second game, but in both it was an inability to get into system because of wild passes that prevented any consistency.
Should Columbus advance, it will either face a match with a Northeast team it lost to in three or No. 5 Southwest, another three-set loser. CHS, Northeast and Southwest were all in a triangular together Oct. 6 at Southwest.
The Discoverers came back from a first-set loss to the Rockets to force a third and bounced back from a 25-4 first-set loss to Southwest and forced a third set as well.
The Southwest match was perhaps all of Columbus' character rolled into one. CHS was all over the place in the first set and struggled to stay grounded emotionally. But a second-set win gave the Discoverers success against the only team to beat Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt this season.
Otten hopes for less of a roller coaster in district play. But before considering the future, Columbus has some unfinished business with Kearney.
"It's a one-at-a-time scenario," she said. "We're not going to look past Kearney and focus on anyone else because we can't really afford to."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
