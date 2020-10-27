Familiar faces stand in the way of Discoverers

Kearney also ended the 2019 Columbus season in three-set district round sweep in which the Discoverers only reached the 20-point threshold in one set.

"The girls didn't say much in response (to playing Kearney again). They know you've got to win to move on," Otten said. "It doesn't matter who it is in the long run."

Kearney's 16-11 mark includes seven of those losses coming to ranked teams. The Bearcats also own wins against four ranked foes. They have two players with over 200 kills and five with more than 120. The defense has blocked a total of 145 shots and has four players with more than 200 digs.

Aspen Rusher and Lilly Novacek both had nine kills in the first matchup with Columbus. Josie Garret and Addi Duranski both had seven for Columbus. Rusher had 12 kills in the rematch just about two weeks later but it was Lucy Bartee with six aces and Elli Mehlin with five that inflicted the most damage on CHS.

"I'm sure they definitely have fine-tuned some things. I'm sure they'll run a few more things offensively as far as quicker balls," Otten said. "We've got to make sure we anticipate and react to those things they try to run against us."