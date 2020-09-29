Fast start lifts Lady Vikes over Shamrocks

Lakeview volleyball had all the weight of Tuesday's match against Scotus Central Catholic resting on its shoulders - not a familiar position for this group of Lady Vikes, or any group of Lady Vikes, for that matter.

Rated in the C-1 top-10, at home, coming off a weekend that included wins over two ranked opponents, 14 wins to seven for the crosstown foe...needless to say, Lakeview was the favorite. In all of the decades of Lady Vikes volleyball, there isn't likely any Lakeview team that was the clear favorite over Scotus.

Yet, despite all that potential pressure, Lakeview showed no signs of carrying any burden. The Lady Vikes took control from the onset, won 15 of the first 20 points of the night and held the lead most of the way en route to a 25-14, 26-24, 25-17 victory.

"I think it's the mental piece of it. I don't know how many times over the years we thought we had a better team coming in, or whatever, but we haven't always executed very well against Scotus," coach K.C. Belitz said. "We haven't always handled that environment, the emotion, the mental piece of it, and clearly we did. We certainly started well."