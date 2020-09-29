Fast start lifts Lady Vikes over Shamrocks

Lakeview volleyball had all the weight of Tuesday's match against Scotus Central Catholic resting on its shoulders - not a familiar position for this group of Lady Vikes, or any group of Lady Vikes, for that matter.
Rated in the C-1 top-10, at home, coming off a weekend that included wins over two ranked opponents, 14 wins to seven for the crosstown foe...needless to say, Lakeview was the favorite. In all of the decades of Lady Vikes volleyball, there isn't likely any Lakeview team that was the clear favorite over Scotus.
Yet, despite all that potential pressure, Lakeview showed no signs of carrying any burden. The Lady Vikes took control from the onset, won 15 of the first 20 points of the night and held the lead most of the way en route to a 25-14, 26-24, 25-17 victory.
"I think it's the mental piece of it. I don't know how many times over the years we thought we had a better team coming in, or whatever, but we haven't always executed very well against Scotus," coach K.C. Belitz said. "We haven't always handled that environment, the emotion, the mental piece of it, and clearly we did. We certainly started well."
Lakeview led by as much as 12 in the first set and was up 15-5 before the match was 10 minutes old. Scotus wasn't perfect, but it wasn't as if the Shamrocks were giving points away. The Lady Vikes started with a pass, set and kill on the first rally, setting a level of execution they returned to much more often than the Shamrocks.
In the second, Scotus held a handful of early leads but none past 9-8. The Lady Vikes won eight of the next 10, survived a handful of mini Scotus comebacks but never allowed the Shamrocks in front. SCC drew to within 23-22 on three straight points before a Mallori Kucera block had Lakeview on match point. Chloe Walker kept Scotus alive with back-to-back kills but a whistle for two hits on the Shamrocks handed the Lady Vikes the set.
Lakeview led 14-13 in the third then scored six straight with two kills by Lilly Rowe, one by Katee Korte, a Josie Benz block and hitting error and net violation by Scotus. The Lady Vikes turned that seven-point gap into an eight-point set win.
"We were expecting to win but not coming in overconfident," Lakeview senior setter Reese Janssen said. "We were confident in our ability, and we weren't going to second guess them that they weren't going to be good. We knew they'd give it their all, we're going to give it our all and, hopefully, we pull out a win that way."
Scotus has suffered through several slow starts this season, most of those self-inflicted. But Tuesday Shamrock coach Janet Tooley said the early hole had more to do with Lakeview than her group.
Scotus likely hasn't played an opponent the qualify of Lakeview since the opening match a month ago at Kearney Catholic. The Shamrocks lack the ability to simulate that sort of offensive speed in the practice gym.
"I felt like we could play that pace. The start disappointed me but still did't surprise me because there's just no way we can emulate that," Tooley said. "Once we got things kicked in, we could play with them."
The play and the numbers bear that out. Take away the 15-5 start and Lakevew held a 59-50 advantage in points scored the rest of the way. Still, the start is part of the match and one that Tooley is confident Scotus can find a way to avoid in the future.
Her team includes several players that were playing in just the 12th match of their varsity careers compared to a veteran Lakeview group that is largely the same since last season.
"Give us credit: we played them a lot tougher than both Sidney and Waverly did," Tooley said, referencing Lakeview wins over the weekend. "I think tonight we could have beat Waverly and Sidney. That's just C-1 this year."
Lilly Rowe led Lakeview with 13 kills, Janssen had 32 assists and two aces, Jordie Nekl dug up 20 shots and Kucera had two blocks.
Since high school volleyball in Nebraska transitioned to five-set rally scoring in 2004, no Lakeview team had ever swept a Scotus team in three straight sets.
However, perhaps the biggest sign that this is no ordinary Lakeview team was the absence of a conversation related to that pressure. The Lady Vikes came in with confidence, performed equally as self-assured and walked off the court with a business-like sense of satisfaction.
"We didn't really even thing about it like that," Lakeview senior setter Reese Janssen said. "We were just like, 'We're going to go out there and play our game."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
