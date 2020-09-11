Feast or Famine: CHS serving overwhelms Crete

Columbus High volleyball capitalized on free points at the serving line, gave plenty of those free points away, but had more than enough to cruise past Crete and snap a five-match losing streak on Thursday at home.
The Discoverers racked up 17 aces while also committing 11 serving errors in a 25-5, 25-8, 25-15 victory.
Three different CHS players had multiple aces led by junior Alyssa Dorau collecting six on her own. Junior outside hitter Claire Renner had five and senior setter Sadie Evans had four. Columbus also put together 31 kills and hit .364 in improving to 3-9.
"(The win) really brings our team together. We were really focusing on talking more and communicating, and we really did that tonight in order to come together for the win," Dorau said. "It's a good feeling for our team going into a big weekend."
Columbus jumped out to big leads in both the first and second set, scoring eight of the first nine in the opener then winning 12 of 13 in the middle set after a 1-2 deficit.
Evans served back-to-back aces with Columbus up 8-3 in the first, Crete answered with a block, but then four straight Cardinal hitting errors pushed the Discoverers out to a 16-3 advantage. Up 21-5, a Crete passing error, Jaleigh Adams-Tuls kill, Dorau ace and Addi Duranksi kill ended the first set.
Dorau then served seven straight points in the second with her side up 7-3. She fired three aces in a row for a 15-3 lead, forced a timeout by Crete, but then sent across another ace immediately after the timeout.
Crete hung around early in the third set, picked up free points on Columbus serving errors and used that to build partial momentum on the attack. But CHS won eight of 11 with a 12-7 lead and again pulled away.
"It definitely gives us a lot of confidence and helps our chemistry a lot," Dorau said. "We'll be able to work together this weekend."
This weekend's tournament at Norris includes the same Crete team, Blair, Platteview, Ralston, Seward and Waverly.
Head coach Jeri Otten said communication was key Thursday night, especially with the ball on the other side of the net. She'll hope for more of the same on Saturday.
"In sets one and two, we did a really good job of finishing the game," Otten said. "We definitely communicated a heck of a lot more, went out with some confidence and played a lot better."
Adams-Tuls was tops in Columbus kills with eight while Josie Garrett had seven and Duranski six. Evans had 22 assists and Garret led with nine digs.
"Jaleigh had some big swings, Addi is always a consistent player for us," Otten said, "Really, all of our seniors did a good job for us tonight."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!