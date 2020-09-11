Feast or Famine: CHS serving overwhelms Crete

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High volleyball capitalized on free points at the serving line, gave plenty of those free points away, but had more than enough to cruise past Crete and snap a five-match losing streak on Thursday at home.

The Discoverers racked up 17 aces while also committing 11 serving errors in a 25-5, 25-8, 25-15 victory.

Three different CHS players had multiple aces led by junior Alyssa Dorau collecting six on her own. Junior outside hitter Claire Renner had five and senior setter Sadie Evans had four. Columbus also put together 31 kills and hit .364 in improving to 3-9.

"(The win) really brings our team together. We were really focusing on talking more and communicating, and we really did that tonight in order to come together for the win," Dorau said. "It's a good feeling for our team going into a big weekend."

Columbus jumped out to big leads in both the first and second set, scoring eight of the first nine in the opener then winning 12 of 13 in the middle set after a 1-2 deficit.

Evans served back-to-back aces with Columbus up 8-3 in the first, Crete answered with a block, but then four straight Cardinal hitting errors pushed the Discoverers out to a 16-3 advantage. Up 21-5, a Crete passing error, Jaleigh Adams-Tuls kill, Dorau ace and Addi Duranksi kill ended the first set.