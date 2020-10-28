Five area teams advance to district finals

D-2 No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis (25-2) was the first area time to find out it would play for a district title after Riverside (9-18) had to forfeit in the D2-4 subdistrict final on Tuesday.
A few blocks away, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (15-14) hosted Tri County Northeast (9-17) in the D1-3 subdistrict final and won 25-13, 25-23, 19-25, 26-24.
High Plains (19-11) came in as the underdog against Central Valley (13-13) in the D1-6 subdistrict final in Greeley but came out of top 25-15, 25-23, 25-15.
C-2 No. 4 Howells-Dodge (23-4) volleyball won its first subdistrict title since 2015 defeating C-2 No. 8 Guardian Angels Central Catholic (15-9) at home 26-24, 13-25, 26-24, 25-16 on Tuesday.
C-2 No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (20-7) lost in the semifinals of the C2-6 subdistrict on Monday but will advance to the district final based on their wildcard point standings. Clarkson/Leigh will likely play BRLD (20-12) based on the wildcard point standings as updated Wednesday.
Tuesday night also marked the end of the season for one area team. Cross County (22-10) lost to Centennial (21-11) 25-17, 25-13 in the C2-7 subdistrict final in Utica.
As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, district pairings had yet to be officially announced.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Tri County Northeast, 25-13, 25-23, 19-25, 26-24: For the third time in four years, HLHF won a subdistrict title to advance to the district finals.
"We came out on fire and ready to play," head coach Cami Oelsigle said. "Our first set was some of the best volleyball I've seen our girls play. We didn't have a single hitting error and played so smart offensively. We slowly lost momentum and fell apart in the third.
"Thankfully, we were able to respond and fight back from a deficit in the fourth to win and seal the deal. Riley Jurgens did an incredible job defensively for us in the libero position, and Lexi Frauendorfer had some incredible saves."
Depending on how the final wildcard standings shake out, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family could play D-1 No. 5 South Platte (25-3) in the district finals on Saturday.
"Truthfully, this was a team win and I couldn't be prouder," Oelsigle said. "It's time our girls start believing in themselves even though our record doesn't accurately reflect our abilities. I've always been a fan of Cinderella stories, and I can't lie, I hope we are one of them this year."
If HLHF wins it will make its second state appearance in the last three years.
High Plains Community def. Central Valley, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13: High Plains' historic season continued on Tuesday night when the Storm took down the host and No. 1 seed in the D1-6 subdistrict final.
The Storm will be hoping to make their first state appearance in school history.
In order to get there, High Plains will most likely have to get through D-1 No. 2 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (27-3). High Plains was swept by BDS earlier this year at a triangular on Oct. 15 at Lawrence-Nelson.
Howells-Dodge def. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 26-24, 13-25, 26-24, 25-16: Sophomore outside hitter Grace Baumert battled through severe leg cramps to lead the Jaguars in kills and on to the district final.
Howells-Dodge will be in a district final on Saturday against an opponent to be revealed likely Thursday. It will be the first district final game for the Jaguars since 2016 when Howells-Dodge lost to Hastings St. Cecilia.
If Howells-Dodge is victorious it will make its fourth-ever appearance at state and first since 2015.
"It's a very emotional feeling right now because we haven't gotten his far in a very long time," head coach Taryn Janke said. "We played with heart. That's something we've talked about all year."
Howells-Dodge came back multiple times in the match.
The Jaguars found themselves down 24-23 in the first set before scoring the next three points to win 26-24 and bounced back from a disastrous second set in which they were down 8-2, 15-5 and lost 25-13.
Howells-Dodge trailed in the third set 21-17 and 23-22, but an ace by Ellie Baumert gave the Jaguars a 2-1 set led.
Howells-Dodge put it all together in the fourth set - despite Grace Baumert leaving for part of the set - and won 25-15.
"Just knowing what they did tonight, they could have let it fall, and knowing that a team like this will come back and do whatever it takes to do it," Janke said.
Howells-Dodge will likely play C-2 No. 10 South Loup (22-7).
Centennial def. Cross County, 25-17, 25-13: Cross County saw its season come to an end on Tuesday at the hands of Centennial.
This was the final match for five Cougar seniors - Jacy Mentink, Cortlyn Schaefer, Mackenzie Nuttelman, Talia Nienhueser and Erica Statman.
Schaefer led Cross County with 17 kills, Nuttelman and Schaefer each served one ace, freshman Shyanne Anderson, junior Chloe Sandell and Stratman all blocked two shots, Schaefer led the team with 11 digs and Anderson tallied 27 assists.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
