Five area teams advance to district finals

As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, district pairings had yet to be officially announced.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Tri County Northeast, 25-13, 25-23, 19-25, 26-24: For the third time in four years, HLHF won a subdistrict title to advance to the district finals.

"We came out on fire and ready to play," head coach Cami Oelsigle said. "Our first set was some of the best volleyball I've seen our girls play. We didn't have a single hitting error and played so smart offensively. We slowly lost momentum and fell apart in the third.

"Thankfully, we were able to respond and fight back from a deficit in the fourth to win and seal the deal. Riley Jurgens did an incredible job defensively for us in the libero position, and Lexi Frauendorfer had some incredible saves."

Depending on how the final wildcard standings shake out, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family could play D-1 No. 5 South Platte (25-3) in the district finals on Saturday.