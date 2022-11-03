Flyers avenge state title defeat with sweep of Sacred Heart

LINCOLN - Humphrey Saint Francis squared off against nemesis Falls City Sacred Heart in Thursday's NSAA Class D-2 State Volleyball Championship quarterfinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

The Irish ended the Flyers' season the last two seasons, including capturing the state championship last year in a five-setter.

Saint Francis fell behind 8-1 in set one, but an early timeout from head coach Dean Korus settled the team down en route to a straight-set victory 25-22, 25-23, 25-20.

"It feels amazing, especially with sweeping them. I'm so excited. For sure, one of my biggest accomplishments in the career," Flyers senior Kylee Wessel said. "I'm just so excited to have beaten them with my team. I love them to death."

Sacred Heart had no answer for Wessel and Tessa Deets. The senior duo combined for 37 kills.

"Our setter was kind of pushing it for those two," Korus said. "They were hot. When somebody's got the hot hand, give the ball to them."

Emma Baumgart set up 35 kills for the Flyers as the team's setter. Korus described the luxury of having a senior setter.

"She knows where to go," Korus said. "Every time she comes back to the bench, she'll look at the stat sheet and see who's on, who's off and that's where she'll put the ball to."

Deets stepped into a starter's role this year and has slowly been building her relationship with Baumgart.

"It's really good, especially have a good relationship with her. Just being in the same class," Deets said. "We're pretty close. It's easy to tell her like what you need and she'll do it for you so that we can get that kill."

Defensively, the Flyers featured five players with double-figure digs. Hannah Baumgart dug a match-high 31 balls. Makenna Wietfeld recorded 21 digs, Emma and Leah Kosch finished with 18 digs each and Wessel posted 14.

"Loved the defense. Good hustle," Korus said. "I've been watching every team down here this morning and everybody's been playing good defense. I think that's going to be the key to winning."

Wessel led the Saint Francis turnaround in the first set, spiking five kills and blocking one shot for a point. Her fifth kill tied the set at 10-10.

Deets took over from there with four kills, including earning the final two points of the set. Korus attributed to the slow start just mistakes couple with some nerves.

"We were making a lot of uncharacteristic errors, but I'm surprised we got back on track as quick as we did," he said.

Sacred Heart and St. Francis traded leads in set two. After sporting a 16-12 lead following two Deets kills, the Irish scored four straight points on two kills and two Flyer errors to even the set at 16-16.

The Flyers responded with a 5-1 run three Wessel kills and an ace and kill from Kosch. Sacred Heart tied the set at 23-23, but an Irish service error and a Deets kill propelled St. Francis to the 2-0 match lead.

In set three, Sacred Heart led 4-3 following a pair of kills. It would be its last lead of the match as the Flyers rattled off four straight points to pull ahead 7-4.

A couple of Tori Jarosz blocks along with three kills from Wessel extended the St. Francis lead to 19-13. Korus called a timeout after Sacred Heart trimmed the deficit to 20-17.

Deets spiked a kill and Wessel scored the final three points of the match with three kills to seal the victory. Korus said their hitting allowed them to overcome the slow start.

"I think that builds excitement," Korus said. "I talked to the girls because sometimes when we get down, we emotionally get down, but we didn't let that happen, so that's great for us."

Thursday's victory sent St. Francis to the D-2 state semifinals. It'll face No. 2 Overton at 11 a.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Eagles swept O'Neill St. Mary's in the quarterfinals 26-24, 25-13, 25-22 behind 17 kills from junior middle hitter Natalie Wood. JoLee Ryan, another junior middle, spiked 12 kills.

After finally taking down the Irish at the state tournament, the Flyers are one win away from returning to the state championship match.

"I think we definitely will continue to carry this confidence," Wessel said. "I think this will be even a bigger confidence booster considering our history with Sacred Heart. I think we're just going to have a ton of energy and we'll be showing up."