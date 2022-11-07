Flyers conclude season with state fourth place trophy

LINCOLN - Humphrey Saint Francis attempted to shake off the disappointment of Friday's semifinal defeat in Saturday's NSAA Class D-2 State Volleyball Championship third place match.

The Flyers took on Shelton at Lincoln North Star with both teams looking to bounce back from five-set defeats in the semifinals.

Shelton and St. Francis split the first two sets, but the Bulldogs emerged on top in sets three and four to take home the third place state trophy 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20. Flyers head coach Dean Korus said he didn't feel the team played its best.

"Even this morning, the girls waiting around were emotional that they weren't playing for the championship again," Korus said. "I didn't know how we were going to react if we we're going to be able to psych ourselves up to get into this game or not."

Kylee Wessel comprised half of the Flyers' kills with 26. Tessa Deets and Leah Kosch tallied eight and seven kills, respectively. Shelton was led by senior Dru Niemack, who led all hitters with 27 kills. Senior Sidney Gegg and Jalyn Branson posted 15 and 12 kills, respectively.

Kosch served three aces for Saint Francis and Emma Baumgart tallied 38 assists. On the defensive side, Deets blocked three shots. Wessel and Tori Jarosz produced two blocks each.

Five Saint Francis players recorded double-figure digs. Hannah Baumgart led the team with 38 digs. Wessel posted 20 digs and Kosch recorded 18. Emma and Makenna Wietfeld finished with 15 and 13 digs, respectively.

"Our power passing I thought was probably what really caused our demise here," Korus said. "We just weren't getting the passes where we needed to set up a good offense."

It was a disappointing ending for the Flyers as they finished the season 26-6. The senior class of Wessel, Emma, Wietfeld, Deets, Kosch and Hannah posted a four-year record of 101-20 delivering two state runner-up titles and this year's fourth-place title. Saint Francis qualified for state all four years.

"Seniors were a great bunch. Well coached. They could coach themselves," Korus said. "They knew the game, had passion. I love them to death. They were really a good bunch."

Korus added the senior class has come a long way during their four years.

"Some of them have started since they were freshman and a lot of them had big shoes to fill when they stepped in," he said. "We changed things last year at state and that's what really turned things around I think for this group. We went from a 6-2 to a 5-1 last year second round at state and it just started clicking."