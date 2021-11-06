Flyers drop heartbreaker in five sets

LINCOLN - Before the season, Humphrey Saint Francis head coach Dean Korus didn't expect his team to reach the state title game.

"I knew we had a decent team. I didn't know what the competition was like in Class D-2," Korus said. "I thought we improved throughout the season and it gave us opportunities. We took care of most of the opportunities, except for maybe a little bit (today). We just fell a little flat."

The Flyers reached Saturday's NSAA Class D-2 volleyball championship against No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart. They entered the fourth set with a 2-1 lead but the Irish were the more aggressive team over the final two sets and earned the win in five sets 23-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, 15-9.

Sacred Heart middle blocker Erison Vonderschmidt was nearly unstoppable as she finished with a match-high 27 kills, a .415 hit percentage, 12 digs and six blocks. In the three sets the Irish won, she recorded 19 kills.

"We just couldn't put up a block against her (Vonderschmidt)," Korus said. "We couldn't get any stuffs on her. We just knew we had to play better ball when she got to the back row."

Unlike the first two matches of the state tournament, the Flyers started strong and took a 7-3 lead in the first set when the Irish called their first timeout. Kelly Pfeifer closed out the opening game with a kill.

After dropping set two, St. Francis bounced back with four kills from Kylee Wessel, three from Kelly Pfeifer and Jalyssa Hastreiter and two from Kaylee Stricklin.

However, Sacred Heart's hitters went to work. Olivia Eickhoff tallied seven of the Irish's 14 kills in the fourth set and the Flyers committed six attacking errors.

It went to a decisive fifth set. The Irish led 5-2 on three Vonderschmidt kills. St. Francis scored the next two points on a Tessa Deets kill and an Eickhoff attack error.

That was the closest the Flyers got in the set. They faced two four-point deficits before the Irish began to pull away. The match ended on a Vonderschmidt kill.

Korus said he thought the Flyers lost some of their juice in the final two sets.

"I don't think we had the energy, the same enthusiasm playing the game, and to me, that's been our key all year," he said. "As long as we stayed excited, it carries over into all our aspects of the game. It just didn't happen (today)."

Wessel led St. Francis with 17 kills as the team finished with 57 for the match. Pfeifer contributed with 13 kills and Stricklin ended with 11. Emma Baumgart recorded 47 assists.

Defensively, Hannah Baumgart dug a team-high 25 digs as five Flyers posted double-digit digs.

"Sometimes, when we lose a game, we get down on ourselves. I was proud to see the girls come back and play hard," he said. "We kept swinging at the ball toward the end so it's not like we just kept passing the ball."

The eight seniors on this year's team were influential. In the last four years, the Flyers went 70-26 with three state appearances and two state runner-up trophies.

Saturday was the second time in three years Saint Francis played for a title. They Flyers were beaten by BDS in five in 2019 after falling behind two sets to none and saving five match points in the fifth.

"This is the biggest senior class I've ever had in 34 years," Korus said. "I feel bad for some of them that they didn't get to play a lot, but they really put their time in and really helped out the program these last four years."

