Flyers find it late in state win

There was something just a little bit off about Humphrey Saint Francis in Thursday's first-round state match.

"No, not a little," coach Dean Korus responded when that was pointed out. "A lot."

Thankfully for Korus and the Flyers, they eventually found their bearings late and won a 22-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9 Class D-2 quarterfinal match over a pesky Coyote team.

Saint Francis overcame a 5-2 deficit in the fifth and barely overcame Anselmo-Merna middle hitter Jaide Chandler. Chandler had 32 kills on the morning and was mostly unstoppable. The Flyers' only relief was when the 5-foot-11 senior rotated to the back row. That was the case in the fifth when St. Francis put together a 6-0 run and won 11 of the final nine points.

St. Francis also switched to the 5-1 midway through the fourth set when the Flyers were called for their 11th double hit of the match. That plus the stark reality that the season was slipping away were what Korus said sparked the turnaround.

"Everything's on the line, and the kids know it. You're going to have to make a play, you're going to have to make a save, you're going to have to make a block," Korus said. "I think that was on the back of their minds."

Saint Francis recovered from the 5-2 fifth-set deficit with a series of Kelly Pfeifer kills and whistles on Anselmo-Merna, also for two hits. Pfeifer put down three kills and the Coyotes were guilty of three double touches with Anselmo-Merna up 7-4. A kill stopped the momentum but only briefly. After the two sides traded attacking errors, Anselmo-Merna gave the ball back on a serving error and never got it back.

Kylee Wessel's 14th kill of the match, an attack error and a Kaylee Stricklin kill brought St. Francis back from the brink.

"I think we came in really nervous, and I don't think we were expecting it to be that intense when we got there, so we were kind of shaky," Wessel said. "We shook it off in the second set, but then it kind of came back. But we started to get the hang of it."

The nerves were surprising to Wessel and her coach considering many members of the roster played in Lincoln a year ago. But there was no doubt the bright lights and the big stage were making a difference.

"I didn't think we showed any jitters coming in, but oh my," Korus said. "I've never seen us play so tense, and that dictates our offense and dictates our defense."

St. Francis fell behind 12-7 in the first set before later winning six of eight points and taking a 20-19 lead. But up 21-20, a double hit plus two attack errors put Anselmo-Merna ahead to stay. The Flyers were whistled for two touches on each of the final two Coyote points.

St. Francis found a rhythm in the second and jumped out to a 17-6 lead behind a six-point run. The Flyers twice led in the set by 11 and finished it with wins in six of the final seven rallies. The Coyotes gave away 13 points on mistakes. Chandler had three kills in the first five points and three of her team's final five but nothing in between.

Anselmo-Merna led 9-7 in the third when it put together seven of eight and never trailed again. St. Francis cut it to 19-17 on a Wessel kill but then gave up three straight kills to Chandler.

Yet another call for double touch on the Flyers put them down 12-10 in the fourth when Korus decided to change on the fly. The Flyers weren't called for it again the rest of the match. They fought back to seize a 19-17 lead on a Jalyssa Hastreiter kill and an attack error. Three in a row that included back-to-back Anselmo-Merna hitting errors then an Emma Baumgart ace put the Flyers on set point. Wessel finished it two rallies later and forced the winner-take-all fifth set.

St. Francis advances to the semifinals for the second time in three seasons. The Flyers will be back on the court at 9 a.m. Friday facing 3 seed Maywood/Hayes Center.

"We just started having fun. We started smiling on the court, because early on we were kind of hectic; you could probably see on our faces that we were worried," Wessel said. "We finally just started having fun, having a good time and it all started to click."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.