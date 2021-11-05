 Skip to main content
Flyers overcome slow start to reach second title match in three years

Humphrey St. Francis volleyball

Humphrey St. Francis volleyball players gather on the court following Friday's win over Maywood-Hayes Center at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The Flyers will face Falls City Sacred Heart Saturday in the NSAA Class D-2 state championship match.

After slow starts against Sioux County in the district final last week and Thursday versus Anselmo-Merna, the Flyers once against came out sluggish in Friday's NSAA Class D-2 semifinal against Maywood-Hayes Center.

However, Humphrey St. Francis took control of the match from that point on to win it 19-25, 25-21, 25-13 and 25-12 and reach its second Class D-2 championship match in three years.

Kaylee Stricklin is one of eight seniors on the Flyers. She had 10 kills to go with five blocks in the victory.

"I'm a senior this year, so this is something I've dreamed about since I've been playing volleyball since I was in fourth grade," Stricklin said. "I'm just so excited that we pulled this off."

Flyers head coach Dean Korus wasn't concerned after dropping the first set. Lately, it's been a sign of good things to come.

"We kind of found ourselves a little bit. We started playing more relaxed," Korus said. "First game, I can tell you we were tense. When we're not smiling on the floor, that's the key."

Kaylee Stricklin

Flyers middle hitter Kaylee Stricklin attempts a kill over two blockers Friday against Maywood-Hayes Center at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Stricklin said the momentum just wasn't there in the first set, but as the energy increased, the Flyers took their game to another level.

"When someone gets a kill, someone gets a block, we just build off of that and we feed off of each other," she said. "We all get excited and pumped up, the bench does, the coach does and it just makes the team play so much better when we're all excited, happy and playing with confidence."

In Thursday's quarterfinal, Korus switched systems going from a 6-2 to a 5-1. He changed into the 5-1 again Friday and it's created positive results.

"I think we were a little quicker in our 5-1 than we are in 6-2, so we got more balls up and then everybody just seemed to start hitting a little bit," he said. "I don't know if that 5-1 or those six girls work better together than in 6-2 because I'm subbing in so many people, but it just happened to work."

Kylee Wessel

Flyers outside hitter Kylee Wessel attempts a cross court kill Friday against Maywood-Hayes Center at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

The system change led to the best offensive performance of the season as the Flyers recorded a season-high 59 kills. Kylee Wessel led the team with 19 as seniors Kelly Pfeifer, Stricklin and Jalyssa Hastreiter recorded 15, 10 and eight kills, respectively.

The primary setter for St. Francis was Emma Baumgart, who tallied a season-high 45 assists. Kylee Wessel put 19 of those away for kills, Kelly Pfeier was also in double digits with 15, Hannah Baumgart had 39 digs, Wessel put together 24 and Pfeifer had 22.

"She (Baumgart) did a fantastic job. I noticed they were picking on Kelly Pfeifer on serve receive a lot," Korus said. "In the first game, she was making some shank passes, not getting on the side of the 10-foot line, but once the passing all starts, everything else works. The setters are there and you got your hitters. All of our hitters were on."

Emma Baumgart

Flyers setter Emma Baumgart sets up a kill attempt Friday against Maywood-Hayes Center at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Korus said defense wins championships, and on Friday the Flyers recorded their second-most digs of the season with 115. Hannah Baumgart dug 39 shots, Wessel had 25, Pfeifer recorded 22 and Emma posted 15.

With a lineup consisting of solely juniors and seniors, Korus said he believed the talent was always there for the Flyers to get back to the state championship match. It was just a matter of the team's chemistry coming together.

"We had a really low moment the first part of the season then around conference time, we really found ourselves," he said. "Then, we went into a lull again and right now we found ourselves, so hopefully we can carry that over (into tomorrow)."

St. Francis will face the top seed Falls City Sacred Heart. The Irish went 32-2 this season and defeated Wynot in straight sets Friday. The two schools met in last year's quarterfinal, which FCSH won in four sets.

"Very good team. They got some big hitters," Korus said. "We just got to play like we played (today) and then we'll take our chances."

Kelly Pfeifer

Flyers outside hitter Kelly Pfeifer lines up a kill Friday against Maywood-Hayes Center at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Pfeifer, who was on the bench when the Flyers made the state title game two years ago, explained what it'll take to beat the Irish.

"I think it's going to be a tough game, but we've got to play our hardest, play our hearts, play like we did (today) and play some amazing defense," she said. "We've got to pull it together and have some fun. That's what it's all about."

Stricklin discusses Friday's state semifinal win over Maywood-Hayes Center and describes her emotions of reaching the state championship match.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

STATE VOLLEYBALL 2021

CLASS A

1 Papio South def. 8 Fremont 25-14, 25-10, 25-22 (Wednesday)

2 Millard West def. 7 Papillion-La Vista 25-23, 25-17, 25-11 (Wed.)

4 Elkhorn South def. 5 Gretna 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-13 (Wed.)

6 Omaha Westside def. 3 Lincoln Southwest 23-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 15-4 (Wed.)

1 Papio South vs. 4 Elkhorn South 5 p.m. Friday

2 Millard West vs. 6 Westside 7 p.m. Friday

Championship 7 p.m. Saturday - Devaney Center

CLASS B

1 Norris def. 8 Adams Central 25-5, 25-18-25-8 (Wed.)

2 Omaha Skutt def. 7 Omaha Duchesne 25-12, 25-19, 25-8 (Wed.)

3 Waverly def. 6 GI Northwest 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 (Wed.)

5 Elkhorn North def. 4 York 25-16, 26-24, 25-12 (Wed.)

1 Norris vs. 5 Elkhorn North 5 p.m. Friday

2 Skutt vs. 3 Waverly 7 p.m. Friday

Championship 5 p.m. Saturday - Devaney Center

Class C-1

1 Kearney Catholic def. Pierce 25-19, 25-16, 25-17

2 GICC def. Gothenburg 25-27, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17

3 Lincoln Lutheran def. 6 Wahoo Neumann 25-20, 25-12, 25-15

4 Lakeview def. 5 Syracuse 25-17, 25-13, 25-21

Semifinals (Friday)

1 Kearney Catholic def. 4 Lakeview 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-5

3 Lincoln Lutheran def. 2 GICC 25-15, 25-17, 25-10

Championship - Devaney Center

1 Kearney Catholic vs. 3 Lincoln Lutheran 3 p.m. Saturday

Third Place Match - Lincoln Northeast

4 Lakeview vs. 2 GICC 9 a.m. Saturday

Class C-2 (Thursday)

1 Oakland-Craig def. 8 Hastings St. Cecilia 25-16, 25-17, 25-9

2 Wisner-Pilger def. 7 Norfolk Catholic 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22

6 Sutton def. 3 Clarkson/Leigh 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-6

4 Superior def. 5 Amherst 25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 11-25, 15-7

Semifinals (Friday)

1 Oakland-Craig def. 4 Amherst 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23

6 Sutton def. 2 Wisner-Pilger 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13

Championship - Devaney Center

1 Oakland-Craig vs. 6 Sutton - 1 p.m. Saturday

Third Place Match - Lincoln Northeast

2 Wisner-Pilger vs. 4 Superior - 3 p.m. Saturday

Class D-1 (Thursday)

1 Howells-Dodge def. 8 BDS 25-19, 25-16, 26-24

7 Elmwood-Murdock def. 2 Mead 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-27, 15-12

3 Fremont Bergan def. 6 Cambridge 25-14, 25-16, 25-18

4 Nebraska Christian def. 5 Overton 26-24, 25-23, 25-15

Semifinals (Friday)

1 Howells-Dodge def. 4 Nebraska Christian 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-5

3 Fremont Bergan def. 7 Elmwood-Murdock 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11

Championship - Devaney Center

1 Howells-Dodge vs. 3 Fremont Bergan 11 a.m. Saturday

Third Place Match - Lincoln Northeast

4 Nebraska Christian vs. 7 Elmwood-Murdock 1 p.m. Saturday

Class D-2 (Thursday)

1 Falls City Sacred Heart def. 8 Exeter-Milligan 25-20, 25-16, 29-27

2 Humphrey St. Francis def. 7 Anselmo-Merna 22-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9

3 Maywood/Hayes Center def. 6 Diller-Odell 11 25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16

5 Wynot def. 4 Stuart 16-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9

Semifinals (Friday)

1 FC Sacred Heart def. 5 Wynot 25-18, 25-5, 25-15

2 Saint Francis def. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12

Championship - Devaney Center

1 FC Sacred Heart vs. 2 Saint Francis - 9 a.m. Saturday

Third Place Match - Lincoln Northeast

5 Wynot vs. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center 11 a.m. Saturday

