Flyers overcome slow start to reach second title match in three years

After slow starts against Sioux County in the district final last week and Thursday versus Anselmo-Merna, the Flyers once against came out sluggish in Friday's NSAA Class D-2 semifinal against Maywood-Hayes Center.

However, Humphrey St. Francis took control of the match from that point on to win it 19-25, 25-21, 25-13 and 25-12 and reach its second Class D-2 championship match in three years.

Kaylee Stricklin is one of eight seniors on the Flyers. She had 10 kills to go with five blocks in the victory.

"I'm a senior this year, so this is something I've dreamed about since I've been playing volleyball since I was in fourth grade," Stricklin said. "I'm just so excited that we pulled this off."

Flyers head coach Dean Korus wasn't concerned after dropping the first set. Lately, it's been a sign of good things to come.

"We kind of found ourselves a little bit. We started playing more relaxed," Korus said. "First game, I can tell you we were tense. When we're not smiling on the floor, that's the key."

Stricklin said the momentum just wasn't there in the first set, but as the energy increased, the Flyers took their game to another level.

"When someone gets a kill, someone gets a block, we just build off of that and we feed off of each other," she said. "We all get excited and pumped up, the bench does, the coach does and it just makes the team play so much better when we're all excited, happy and playing with confidence."

In Thursday's quarterfinal, Korus switched systems going from a 6-2 to a 5-1. He changed into the 5-1 again Friday and it's created positive results.

"I think we were a little quicker in our 5-1 than we are in 6-2, so we got more balls up and then everybody just seemed to start hitting a little bit," he said. "I don't know if that 5-1 or those six girls work better together than in 6-2 because I'm subbing in so many people, but it just happened to work."

The system change led to the best offensive performance of the season as the Flyers recorded a season-high 59 kills. Kylee Wessel led the team with 19 as seniors Kelly Pfeifer, Stricklin and Jalyssa Hastreiter recorded 15, 10 and eight kills, respectively.

The primary setter for St. Francis was Emma Baumgart, who tallied a season-high 45 assists. Kylee Wessel put 19 of those away for kills, Kelly Pfeier was also in double digits with 15, Hannah Baumgart had 39 digs, Wessel put together 24 and Pfeifer had 22.

"She (Baumgart) did a fantastic job. I noticed they were picking on Kelly Pfeifer on serve receive a lot," Korus said. "In the first game, she was making some shank passes, not getting on the side of the 10-foot line, but once the passing all starts, everything else works. The setters are there and you got your hitters. All of our hitters were on."

Korus said defense wins championships, and on Friday the Flyers recorded their second-most digs of the season with 115. Hannah Baumgart dug 39 shots, Wessel had 25, Pfeifer recorded 22 and Emma posted 15.

With a lineup consisting of solely juniors and seniors, Korus said he believed the talent was always there for the Flyers to get back to the state championship match. It was just a matter of the team's chemistry coming together.

"We had a really low moment the first part of the season then around conference time, we really found ourselves," he said. "Then, we went into a lull again and right now we found ourselves, so hopefully we can carry that over (into tomorrow)."

St. Francis will face the top seed Falls City Sacred Heart. The Irish went 32-2 this season and defeated Wynot in straight sets Friday. The two schools met in last year's quarterfinal, which FCSH won in four sets.

"Very good team. They got some big hitters," Korus said. "We just got to play like we played (today) and then we'll take our chances."

Pfeifer, who was on the bench when the Flyers made the state title game two years ago, explained what it'll take to beat the Irish.

"I think it's going to be a tough game, but we've got to play our hardest, play our hearts, play like we did (today) and play some amazing defense," she said. "We've got to pull it together and have some fun. That's what it's all about."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

