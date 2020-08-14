Flyers regroup for another shot at gold

Hollywood writers would have had a difficult time imaging a more nail-biting conclusion to Humphrey Saint Francis' state title volleyball match last season than what took place that November afternoon at the Devaney Center.
It had ... everything.
The Flyers fell behind two sets to none, forced a fifth set, had a lead in the fifth, squandered it and saved five match points. But as abruptly as Permian's comeback against Dallas Carter High was stopped just short of the goal line on the final play in "Friday Night Lights," Bruning-Davenport-Shickely won two straight points at 14-14 and erupted on the far side of the court.
But while Permian's story in the 2004 film made for quality entertainment, it was mostly a tale woven with artistic license. The players on that 1990 football team from Odessa, Texas weren't subjected to the kind of heart-wrenching drama their silver screen representations endured.
That wasn't the case for Saint Francis. All the heartbreak was real.
Then, although not with quite the same sort of agonizing details, essentially the same group of girls suffered through another championship loss during basketball season.
Two years prior, this year's seniors were freshmen on the 2018 hoops team that also fell short in a state title game. If the Flyers are looking for any reason to doubt or throw a pity party, they've certainly got enough to draw from.
Yet, young people are often tougher than they're given credit for, and in the case of the Saint Francis girls, that seems to be the case. From their perspective, though the volleyball loss was about as painful as they come, being a part of a match that had all the ingredients of great theater is a memory they'll always cherish, win or lose.
Now it's time to refocus and make a new memory, and film the sequel. Think maybe "Rocky II".
"I didn't, and we didn't, probably expect to go that far," senior right-side hitter Allison Weidner said. "It was still a lot of fun. Not everybody gets to experience that.
"At my house, and among my family, (a championship) is in the discussion. We're going for one in volleyball and basketball, and at Saint Francis, there's always high expectations."
Weidner is a big reason why the expectations remain high. The Nebraska basketball recruit can jump out of the gym and deliver a kill with the same ferocity as the best in the state. And she's not the only reason.
Libero Alissa Kosch is back, outside hitter Kylee Stricklin is back, middle hitter Kaylee Stricklin is back and, perhaps most importantly, setter Peighton Eisenmenger is back.
She's been running the offense since the middle of her sophomore year. As a junior, she piled up 658 assists and 177 digs.
"Her," coach Dean Korus responded when asked which piece was the most important one to bring back. "You've got to have that person who can run your offense."
What the Flyers lack is size. Weidner appears to have grown to 5-10 since last season, but she and Stricklin are the only two experienced players with height. Gone are Caitlin Jarosz, Makenna Krings and Lauren Pfeifer. That trio had over half of the team's total blocks.
Korus may have Weidner move to the middle on occasion because of her jumping ability. She had 25 blocks last year, and Wessel had 21, but there won't be as much of a presence at the net.
That may not matter night in and night out. It could down in Lincoln.
Korus' answer is developing Tessa Deets and Madison Howard. Stricklin, a junior, should also begin to play more of a factor.
"I think some of them have a lot of potential, they're just not enough of an animal right now," he said.
How the middles progress will be something to watch all season. Whether they get there or not, Korus is confident enough in his back row that the defense can cover up any holes or mistakes made at the net.
He calls Kosch, and her 379 digs from last season, the best libero he's ever had. And she's not alone in that regard. Saint Francis also returns three others - Wessel (268), Weidner (218), Eisenmenger (177) - that hit triple digits in total digs.
"Our defense is good. So far, I've been impressed. We've been hitting the floor and making saves in practice," Korus said. "I think, jeez, that will really discourage some other teams and help our team. If we can do that, we can play in the front row and get after it."
Combine that with more than enough weapons on offense and, save for a few spots on the floor, it's much of the same team as a year ago, and probably more athletic.
"I think we'll have middles that are just as good if not better. I really think that...no one has really see Kaylee (Stricklin) play, but I think she's really good, and Tessa (Deets) is young, but she has improved a lot," Weidner said. "Kiley (Wessel) has improved a lot from freshman year; she's a lot stronger. We have a bunch of improved players."
A year ago, admittedly, the team didn't consider itself a state title contender. Being there once and returning a large chunk of the roster will definitely inspire conversation in the community. But Korus said there's no elephant in the room, no discussion necessary about what did or didn't happen last year and how that carries over.
If anything, he believes the team may be back to the same mindset as a year ago. It was then that he saw something no one else did.
Does he see it again this year?
"Me? Yes. Knowing how close you were; who you've got back...I like our chances," Korus said. "That's all I can hope for."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!