Flyers regroup for another shot at gold

"Our defense is good. So far, I've been impressed. We've been hitting the floor and making saves in practice," Korus said. "I think, jeez, that will really discourage some other teams and help our team. If we can do that, we can play in the front row and get after it."

Combine that with more than enough weapons on offense and, save for a few spots on the floor, it's much of the same team as a year ago, and probably more athletic.

"I think we'll have middles that are just as good if not better. I really think that...no one has really see Kaylee (Stricklin) play, but I think she's really good, and Tessa (Deets) is young, but she has improved a lot," Weidner said. "Kiley (Wessel) has improved a lot from freshman year; she's a lot stronger. We have a bunch of improved players."

A year ago, admittedly, the team didn't consider itself a state title contender. Being there once and returning a large chunk of the roster will definitely inspire conversation in the community. But Korus said there's no elephant in the room, no discussion necessary about what did or didn't happen last year and how that carries over.

If anything, he believes the team may be back to the same mindset as a year ago. It was then that he saw something no one else did.

Does he see it again this year?