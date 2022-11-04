Flyers squander match point, lose in five sets to Overton in state semifinals

LINCOLN - Humphrey Saint Francis served with match point in their grasp in Friday's NSAA Class D-2 State Volleyball Championship semifinal against Overton at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

The Flyers led 24-23 in the fourth set after an Overton violation. However, Overton staved off match point with a kill. Saint Francis staved off a match point of their own as Tessa Deets spiked a kill to tie it 25-25.

Overton forced the decisive fifth set after back-to-back kills. In set No. 5, St. Francis rattled off four straight points to cut the deficit to 13-12. However, just like in the fourth set, the Eagles recorded back-to-back kills to seal the five-set win 23-25, 25-12, 20-25, 27-25, 15-12.

"A lot of uncharacteristic mistakes. I think we got tired," Flyers head coach Dean Korus said. "It really looked like at the end, we weren't hitting as hard as we should've been. A lot of dropped balls that fell between people that probably shouldn't have happened."

Kylee Wessel led the Flyers with 22 kills and 45 digs. Deets finished the match with 21 kills and eight digs. Leah Kosch recorded nine kills and 17 digs.

Defensively, five Flyers in total recorded double-figure digs. Behind Wessel, Hannah Baumgart dug 40 balls and Emma Baumgart posted 30 digs along with 52 assists.

"We needed production all the way across the board," Korus said. "We couldn't rely on one or two people."

Saint Francis took the first set 25-23 after erasing a 19-14 deficit. It scored five straight points to tie the set at 19-19 on two Wessel kills, a Wessel block and two Overton attack errors.

After two straight points by the Eagles, St. Francis produced kills from Wessel, Deets and Kosch to pull ahead. Deets swung for a kill to put the Flyers up 24-22 and Emma ended the set with a kill.

The Eagles pounced on Flyer mistakes in the second set as they scored 13 points off mishits, errors and violations.

Saint Francis bounced back in see-saw set three. Overton led 12-10, before the Flyers scored four straight points on a Wessel block, a Tori Jarosz kill and two errors by Overton. The Flyers held onto the lead for the remainder of the set, scoring the final three points with Wessel securing the set win on a kill.

Korus described what his message to the team was after the second set.

"What we talked about we just had to shake that game and tell them to just forget that game completely," he said. "Wipe it out of your minds because the second game was just terrible for us. So many hitting errors. Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes. It's got to be error-free ball."

Humphrey St. Francis led for the majority of set four leading by as many as four points. Overton took its first lead at 19-18 on a kill. It grew the lead to 22-19 before the Flyers spiked four kills in a row to lead 23-22. Overton wound up coming back to snatch the set and eventually the match.

"I actually thought we were going to get the fourth set," Korus said. "I just felt really good about it. We just knew it came down to 15 points and we just didn't deliver."

The Flyers will play for the NSAA Class D-2 state third place trophy at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln North Star. They'll face Shelton, who also lost in five sets Friday against Howells-Dodge 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 17-19.

"It was a nice run. Loved to have played in the championship, but we'll make due. Good group of seniors," Korus said. "They've come a long way. They've been here four years. I'm proud of them. Proud of what they've done."