Hard decision led Nekl to Lakeview, and likely UNK

Jordie Nekl had a tough decision to make a few years back, the kind of decision that forces teenagers to grow up quicker than they expected.

Mom and dad had moved to Columbus; Jordie was still attending high school in Shelby and making the drive. She was considering a switch, but that meant trimming down old relationships and friendships in favor of new ones.

The pandemic hit and suddenly there was more than enough time to ponder the future. Was she willing to, essentially, say goodbye to one way of life and embark on another?

"I think the hardest part was signing the papers then having to tell everybody in my community in Shelby," Nekl recalled. "I've been a manager for the volleyball team since third or fourth grade because of my older siblings. I knew all the teachers and the high schoolers. It was just hard leaving that community because they built me into the person I was. But they all knew I was going somewhere that was going to better me as a person."

That decision led to the signing of more papers on Nov. 10 when Nekl committed to UNK volleyball. Lakeview's starting libero, two-time all-conference honoree, 2020 all-state honorable mention and, likely, 2021 all-state awardee has been, arguably, the program's most consistent player each of the past two years.

That consistency was one of the major factors in Nekl garnering attention from UNK, South Dakota, Midland, Concordia and others. From the start, however, Kearney had the recruiting lead.

As soon as she could email coach Rick Squiers and express her interest, the Lopers have been the top destination. Nekl took a recruiting trip that included having a meal and practicing with the team, and spending time together in other activities. Her quality was obvious, the only question was availability. COVID allowed college athletes to freeze their eligibility and play another season. Would UNK have a spot for her?

Once a handful of players made their decisions and moved on, everything fell into place. Plus, not only was there room for her on the roster, but Nekl has designs on playing early. Everything about the fit made sense.

"It just had that family atmosphere you look for in every team," she said. "They're facilities, they're program, the campus - it all fit in with what I was looking for."

Nekl has been fortunate to know and feel of what a competitive family looks like. The roots she planted in Shelby gave her a start that made the decision to move such a hard process. She can recall several former players and teachers that left a mark on her as a person and a player. One in particular left a literal mark when Nekl wondered out onto the floor during warmups and took a shot off the forehead. Its one of many stories she still laughs about from those early days.

Her most recent days have included a career with more than 1,000 combined digs for each of the past two seasons. She 564 this fall and 497 as a junior. Nekl also put together 80 total assists and played in all 103 sets of the last two Lady Vikes teams that made it to state and earned third place.

At first, she didn't initially make her decision in time. But thanks to relaxed rules during the pandemic, she gained approval. NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar called Jordie's mom, Jennifer, about the move. Once that was approved, Jordie wasn't necessarily intimidated by her new coaches and teammates at Lakeview, but she could also tell there was a shared vision in place.

"I honestly had no clue what I was getting into," Nekl said with a chuckle. I knew about Lakeview volleyball and I knew K.C. Belitz and I knew the girls were really talented but I didn't know that something like this would happen and we'd make so much history. It was just amazing."

The first time she was formally introduced to her teammates and coaches was on a Zoom call - talk about being put on the spot. She was asked to say a little bit about herself to the team, wasn't totally prepared, but was quickly brought into the fold.

She showed up for almost every open gym scrimmage during the summer and, by the time fall arrived, was just another member of the group. There was still some initial anxiety about proving herself, but that's only because she could tell there was something special in place.

Now, Nekl looks forward to her opportunity at the next level thankful that , while life didn't necessarily continue as she had planned, perhaps it was taking her out of her comfort zone that made the future possible.

"After that first summer, you could tell there was something there. Open gyms went so well and everybody was so passionate about volleyball. It was amazing how different that is when you haven't been a part of it before," Nekl said. "The work ethic and everything, I knew I was somewhere different.

"Ever since I was a manager and my older sister, Jessica, played volleyball, I've looked up to that and wanted to be one of those girls."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

