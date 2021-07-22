Honor the opportunity: Lakeview volleyball ready to roll

How the team deals with those adjustments is what Belitz will be watching closely. Because of the depth, a player that started last year may have an overall reduced role. There are simply too many talented options to not give those options a chance. Belitz and the staff are experimenting with how to balance that factor with summertime opportunities.

"That's going to require some sacrifice on the part of some players. That's the nature of team sports," he said. "As I've told them, we've got lots of options. Any other years I've coached, we've got players that would be starting and playing without a doubt. This year, that may not be the case."

Making a good problem to have even more difficult to decide is the return to full health of Rowe. She suffered a season-ending knee injury during basketball in January but has "gone over and above" the rehab program provided by doctors in order to be ready.

Belitz limited her reps throughout the summer to preserve her for the regular season. But that was only precautionary. When it comes to playing time, she was fully ready to go last week in Colorado. That solves at least one of the possible lineup questions upcoming in the fall.

Throughout spring and early summer, the staff had to assume she wouldn't be available until late September; maybe not even until October.