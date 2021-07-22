Honor the opportunity: Lakeview volleyball ready to roll

Lakeview volleyball will enter the fall among the favorites in Class C-1. Returning every significant piece but the setter, albeit the most significant of all, after taking third last November will attract attention far and wide.
Sometimes that can be a detriment. Depending on the mental and emotional makeup of a group, assuming success based on prior accomplishments often builds a roadblock. You won't find that in the gym this summer.
Even if the Lady Vikes wanted to rest on their laurels, there are too many good players who have yet to taste that success who won't allow any sort of complacency. Thus, back together this summer for camps and training, coach K.C. Belitz said the activity has been anything but a victory lap.
"You better honor the opportunities you have to be out there and compete," Belitz said. "That's what's going to make us maximize our potential."
Lilly Rowe, Mallori Kucera, Maddi Vogt, Katee Korte, Josie Bentz and Jordi Neckl make up a core of the team that went 30-6 last season, ended a four-decade drought at state and went 2-1 down in Lincoln.
Rowe, Kortee, Vogt, Kucera and Bentz made up the top five in total kills. Kucera and Bentz were the top two in blocking. Neckl and Rowe were the top two in digs. The top five in serve receive...you get the idea. Just about every major contributor will be playing again this fall.
Finding a setter, however, is much more imperative than returnees carrying over and increasing their output.
Elly Luchsinger and Autumn Gibbs are the top two hoping to step in for Reese Janssen, an all-time great in school history. Luchsinger played some back row and came in to serve in certain rotations as a sophomore. Gibbs missed the season due to injury.
Their competition alone has been a factor in raising the overall level of workouts this summer.
"We'll continue to see both, evaluate both and how the team dynamic feels," Belitz said. "How do we put the best team on the floor is the bottom line. They're doing a nice job of working hard and showing up and being committed, helping and pushing each other to be their best. That's the expectation we have at every spot."
Summer won't end with a decision on the starting setter. It also won't include a definite answer on whether Lakeview will run a 5-1 or a 6-2. Belitz prefers the 5-1 but is trying out every possibility to determine the strongest course of action.
And while the battle at setter has the attention of the whole team, there are battles all over the court for playing time. It seems unlikely that any of the former backups will unseat the five who return, but those backups aren't simply accepting a reserve role.
"That's what it takes to be the type of team we expect to be," Belitz said. "There better be some competition at most spots if we're going to live up to the standard that they've set for themselves last year."
Lakeview had its regular individual skills camp in June, went to a camp at Wayne on July 12 then took its normal trip out to Northern Colorado late last week. The Lady Vikes played 12 matches in the Division I portion of the event, one step below the top, elite level, and won all 12 matches.
Next week they'll be out west for the Kearney Top 10 camp.
Saylor Eberhart, who also missed last season with an injury, is among the group pushing the starters to maintain and improve or lose playing time. Mya Saxton, Ava Tessendorf, Tori Osten, Kiara Kula and Lacy Williams join Eberhart in that regard. They've all given Belitz a lot to think about with their level of play this summer.
That leaves him in a position where personnel has become a problem he's never encountered in 20-plus years.
"Saylor and Autumn were injured last year for the entire year. They clearly fit into the mix somewhere as well," Belitz said. "It's entirely possible that someone who played six rotations last year isn't doing that this year. We're going to put the best team we can on the floor, whether it's the same team or not."
How the team deals with those adjustments is what Belitz will be watching closely. Because of the depth, a player that started last year may have an overall reduced role. There are simply too many talented options to not give those options a chance. Belitz and the staff are experimenting with how to balance that factor with summertime opportunities.
"That's going to require some sacrifice on the part of some players. That's the nature of team sports," he said. "As I've told them, we've got lots of options. Any other years I've coached, we've got players that would be starting and playing without a doubt. This year, that may not be the case."
Making a good problem to have even more difficult to decide is the return to full health of Rowe. She suffered a season-ending knee injury during basketball in January but has "gone over and above" the rehab program provided by doctors in order to be ready.
Belitz limited her reps throughout the summer to preserve her for the regular season. But that was only precautionary. When it comes to playing time, she was fully ready to go last week in Colorado. That solves at least one of the possible lineup questions upcoming in the fall.
Throughout spring and early summer, the staff had to assume she wouldn't be available until late September; maybe not even until October.
"It's a big deal, from a team perspective, to have her on the floor anytime, but in time for the team camp experiences is a big deal," Belitz said. "She's just done everything they've asked her to do and more, and she's just a heck of an athlete to start with."
Practices begin Aug. 9. Kearney Top 10 will set the stage for the decisions to be made in the weeks before the first match. It's unlikely that everyone will be satisfied individually. Regardless, Belitz believes there's an understanding that satisfaction collectively is what the group has in mind.
"We certainly have an expectation that they're going to deal with it the right way because this senior class has had high expectations of themselves through their careers," he said. "I trust that they're not going to let anything get in the way of that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.