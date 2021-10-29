Huss, McCord, Jeffs stand in the way of Vikes

Lakeview volleyball is staying home for the second year in a row to host a district final. It's not the first match in the new gym, but it provides an obvious connection to last year when the final match played in the old gym was also a district final.

The Lady Vikes ended decades of frustration in a five-set win over Wayne and were off to state for the first time since 1981 on Halloween 2020. This time on Halloween Eve, Lakeview welcomes in a squad that offers a unique challenge, even this late in the season.

Standing in the way of another trip to state is a Fairbury team that offers size across the front in all six rotations. Lakeview is often, on average, slightly smaller than most teams it plays. Seeing bigger players across the net is nothing new to this group. However, the combination of two players taller than 6-foot-2 is a mountain in the middle unlike anything Lakeview has faced this season.

"We've certainly never played a team with that kind of size in all six rotations in the middle, for sure, that's pretty unusual. Attack-wise, I don't know of anyone we've played like that," coach K.C. Belitz said. "At 6-5, you're going to go over the top of any block and put it wherever you want. That presents its own challenge, for sure."

Fairbury's towering middle blockers are 6-foot-5 junior Emily Huss, a UNO volleyball recruit, and 6-2 senior Karly McCord. That duo has combined for 592 kills, averages 7.5 kills per set and hit a combined 242. Huss leads with 314 kills, 3.8 per set and a .255 average. McCord has totaled 278 kills, 3.7 per set and swings at an average of .227.

Huss has 559 kills in just three years while McCord is at 627. McCord has 10 or more kills in 15 matches this season including in each of the past four. Huss has done that 19 including in four of the past five.

However, while the size of the Jeffs' top pair might initially sound like an attack based on pure power, Belitz said Huss and McCord can place the ball all over the court whether with a full swing or a tip.

"We're preparing to be disciplined and have our eyes focused on the hitter to look for full speed or half speed, because when you're that far up [above the net], they can tip the ball to a pretty specific spot and get it there pretty quick," Belitz said. "They both see the court well. There's no question they're going to get some kills."

Lakeview counters with an effective back row, including one of the best liberos around in Jordie Nekl. Nekl is 10th in Class C-1 with 447 digs and has two teammates, Maddi Vogt and Lilly Rowe, with more than 200 digs apiece.

The Lady Vikes only average 1 and 1/2 blocks per set, but digging and blocking aren't the only ways to find solutions for Huss and McCord. Fairbury's top weapons only play the middle, meaning the back row has to make a perfect pass almost every time in order to set the middle. Before digging and blocking become a factor, serving and hitting to take the Jeffs out of system can be just as, if not more, effective.

"We absolutely need to serve them out of system enough that they can't set the middles or, at least, can't set them in system. We're going to have to do that to be successful," Belitz said. "Fairbury is a pretty good passing team, looking at the numbers and watching film, so that's the challenge in front of our servers, and I think they're coming off of that challenge from a really strong night on Tuesday night."

Fairbury is 23-8 and won its last seven including the Southern Nebraska Conference championship. The Jeffs have beaten the likes of C-2 No. 9 and district finalist Superior, twice, C-2 No. 6 and district finalist Sutton and C-2 No. 10 and, also a district finalist, Thayer Central.

Against its own level, Fairbury has somewhat struggled. The eight losses include No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran, No. 2 Wahoo Neumann, No. 4 Syracuse, No. 9 Scotus, Class B Seward, Sutton, 15-17 Milford and 15-12 Raymond Central.

Those were all tournament matches. The Jeffs overall set record in those eight defeats was 1-16.

The match tips off at Lakeview at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, can be heard KLIR 101.1 FM and seen on the Lakeview Striv.tv channel.

Fairbury is seeking its fourth trip to state in school history and first since 2005. The Jeffs have played four matches in Lincoln and won one. Lakeview is in search of back-to-back trips to state and the seventh in program history. The Lady Vikes were runners-up in 1980 and 1981 and were third last year. They're 7-6 all time in Lincoln.

Saturday will be just the second time Lakeview will get a chance to advance to state in front of the home crowd.

"It's a big deal. There's no question it's nice playing at home in these kind of matches," Belitz said. "The gym Tuesday night, on both sides, was about as good of an environment for high school sports that you could hope for. That creates memories. We're, hopefully going to feed off that. I'm sure Saturday will be another full house and another great atmosphere."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

