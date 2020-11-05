Irish firepower flattens Flyers

LINCOLN - The firepower of Falls City Sacred Heart, and specifically, 6-foot junior Erison Vonderschmidt, were too much for Humphrey Saint Francis to overcome Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the D-2 state volleyball quarterfinals.

Vonderschmidt racked up 29 kills to lead all players and did so consistently with an almost even split in all four sets. Behind her ability to find the floor, Sacred Heart eliminated St. Francis 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23.

St. Francis was playing without coach Dean Korus who was forced to stay behind after family-related COVID-19 issues. Assistant coach Tammy Classen and the rest of the staff did what they could in his absence, constantly adjusting the block and back row positioning to try and slow Vonderschmidt down. But in the end, those adjustments only worked temporarily until Vonderschmidt made modifications of her own.

"(Vonderschmidt) was hard to shut down," Classen said. "She's an excellent player. We made some adjustments with our defense on our blocking. It helped a little bit, but there were just some girls we couldn't shut down."

This story will be updated.

