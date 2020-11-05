 Skip to main content
Irish firepower flattens Flyers
Irish firepower flattens Flyers

St. Francis vs. Sacred Heart

Tessa Deets, left, and Kiley Wessel put up the double block on Falls City Sacred Heart hitter Erison Vonderschmidt on Thursday at the state tournament. Vonderschmidt led her side to victory with 29 kills.

 Nate Tenopir

LINCOLN - The firepower of Falls City Sacred Heart, and specifically, 6-foot junior Erison Vonderschmidt, were too much for Humphrey Saint Francis to overcome Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the D-2 state volleyball quarterfinals.

Vonderschmidt racked up 29 kills to lead all players and did so consistently with an almost even split in all four sets. Behind her ability to find the floor, Sacred Heart eliminated St. Francis 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23.

St. Francis was playing without coach Dean Korus who was forced to stay behind after family-related COVID-19 issues. Assistant coach Tammy Classen and the rest of the staff did what they could in his absence, constantly adjusting the block and back row positioning to try and slow Vonderschmidt down. But in the end, those adjustments only worked temporarily until Vonderschmidt made modifications of her own.

"(Vonderschmidt) was hard to shut down," Classen said. "She's an excellent player. We made some adjustments with our defense on our blocking. It helped a little bit, but there were just some girls we couldn't shut down."

This story will be updated.

