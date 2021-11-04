Jags crush Eagle hopes for a comeback

LINCOLN - Howells-Dodge coach Taryn Janke has somewhat of an inside joke with her team. When things aren't going well and she's forced to spend the first timeout, the Jaguars know they're in for stern conversation.

But at 28-3, there's been few of those this season. Sometimes, Janke jokes, maybe the girls start off slowly just to get under her skin.

Friday during the first round of the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament, Janke had to spend one of those timeouts. Luckily it was in the third set with a two-set lead. The Jags started that set slowly and trailed most of the way but put it together late for a 25-19, 25-16, 26-24 victory.

"We've done that pretty much all season. We've had times where we've [let a lead] come down from 10 points, so that was nothing new to them. I think they knew right away they were going to have to work for it," Janke said. "They had to do it twice, which wasn't ideal, but they worked for it."

Janke's crew didn't require much work in the first two sets. Howells-Dodge fell behind 7-3 in the first but quickly had an 11-8 lead moments later when a BDS passing error finished off a 4-0 run. It was 13-11 when the Jags took control with six of the next seven rallies that included three kills by senior Ellie Baumert. Junior and younger sister Grace Baumert closed out the set with back-to-back kills.

Howells-Dodge jumped out to an 11-5 lead in the third behind five in a row that ended with a Natalie Pieper ace. BDS pulled to within 16-12 but then lost nine of the next 13. An Eagles passing error gave the Jags the second set.

But while BDS came in as the eight seed, the Eagles are no stranger to Lincoln. They were here last year and won back-to-back D-2 championships in 2018 and 2019. The Eagles weren't about to be an easy out.

"(Kari Jo Alfs) is a great coach, and we knew her team was going to come out swinging," Janke said.

BDS did exactly that led the third for all but a few rallies. Howells-Dodge came back from an 8-4 deficit and took an 11-10 lead only to see BDS answer with six in a row and its largest advantage of the afternoon. It was an 18-22 hole when the Jaguars began to turn it around. Grace Baumert had a kill and the Eagles committed a hitting error. They took the serve back on a Jaguar service error but were called for a double touch.

At 23-21 JessaLynn Hudson put the Eagles on set point with her team-leading ninth kill of the match. But the Jaguars won the final five points on a kill from each of the Baumert sisters, two BDS passing errors and a Grace Baumert ace on match point.

"We're never strong in the beginning (of sets); we never have been," Janke said. "I think we need to figure out where we are and what we need to do, find out more about the other team and we go from there."

Howells-Dodge advances to a 9 a.m. semifinal match back at Pinnacle Bank Arena Friday against 4 seed Nebraska Christian. Nebraska Christian was a three-set winner against Overton.

Grace Baumert finished with 20 kills while Ellie had 13 and 18 assists, Blair Fiala led with 19 assists and Ellie was tops on defense with 11 digs. Fiala and Jade Bayer nearly joined her in double digits with nine digs apiece.

"It, pretty much, solidifies that we've been working on defense," Janke said. "We've gone up and down, but we came in here saying, 'We're going to play defense.' That was our goal. ... I'm pretty confident that will help us tomorrow."

