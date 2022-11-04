Jags stave off three match points to advance to state title match

LINCOLN - Howells-Dodge lived on the edge in last year's state semifinal. Trailing two sets to none against Nebraska Christian, the Jaguars faced elimination twice.

They staved both match points in the third set, won the semifinal in five sets and captured the state title.

In Friday's NSAA Class D-2 State Volleyball Championship semifinal, Howells-Dodge trailed Shelton 2-1. After the Jaguars forced a fifth set, they were pushed to the brink by the Bulldogs trailing 14-12.

Carly Bayer blocked a shot and a violation against Shelton evened the decisive set at 14-14. After a mishit by Howells-Dodge, Bayer stuffed another Shelton shot to extend the match.

Shelton brushed off two match point themselves, leveling the fifth set at 17-17. That's when the Jaguars turned to their go-to hitter, senior Grace Baumert, for back-to-back kills to seal a 25-20, 20-25, 19-25, 25-17, 19-17 win.

"It's all or nothing right now. We kind of said in that fourth set, even during our first timeout in the fifth set, we said no regrets," Howells-Dodge head coach Taryn Janke said. "Don't go and regret not playing your hardest. If that doesn't show when you go 19-17, if that doesn't show they have heart, nothing else does."

Senior Blair Fiala described how last year's semifinal experience helped them this time around.

"We've mastered coming back. I said we're just the comeback team. That's what we do. This was nothing," Fiala said. "We knew we had to come back. We knew what we had to do. We stay disciplined and we're ready."

Baumert dominated the match with 34 kills for the Jaguars, the most in the match. She also dug a team-high 23 balls.

"That girl works her butt off. She's (Baumert) going to be laying in bed the rest of the day and chill out. She had over 90 attempts. In a five-setter, that's a lot," Janke said. "To save your legs and still have to go play another game (tomorrow), she does an excellent job. How much she's grown from last year. So, so much. Her control, everything like that."

Last year, her sister Ellie Baumert spearheaded the attack. This year, Grace is the player the Jags rely on in the most pressure-packed moments.

"On the court, as a pin hitter, you try to be that person. You get in tight situations. You have that pressure on you, but I think that pressure is earned," Grace said. "I worked hard, so being humble about it, but I've worked hard and I'm really glad I can be that person on the court."

Fiala, who recorded 51 assists and 16 digs on Friday, has seen Grace's growth as part of the senior class. The senior setter described what makes the outside hitter so special.

"She's (Baumert) very good about finding spots in the defense. She'll hit around blocks. She'll hit the seams. She'll hit lines," Fiala said. "She does it amazing, so do all my other hitters. They're all amazing. They can all really find holes very well and I'm so proud of all of them."

Howells-Dodge received key contributions in Natalie Pieper and Kara Cerveny. Pieper spiked the second-most kills on the team with 14 to go with 17 digs. Cerveny, a junior in her first varsity season, was vital behind the service line as the Jags roared back from a 13-10 deficit.

"I think Kara (Cerveny) stepped up in a big way. That's a lot of pressure coming in to serve like that, especially with no playing time last year on the court, I'm extremely proud of her. She's one person that you can count on. If you say something, she takes it to heart," Janke said. "Natalie (Pieper), you can't ask for anything more. Her defense is awesome. She dives to get that ball. I know she struggles sometimes with hitting, but when it's time to count it, she goes."

In a back-and-forth first set, Howells-Dodge and Shelton tied at 19-19 with the Jaguars closing out the set on a 5-1 run. Bayer spiked a kill, Jade Bayer served an ace and Fiala spiked a kill to help close out the first set.

Shelton bounced back to take the next two sets, pushing Howells-Dodge to a 2-1 match deficit before starting a comeback of their own.

"They started tipping more and we just couldn't figure our defense out. We just let it slide. Our blocking didn't work as well as (yesterday)," Janke said. "Our blocking was amazing (yesterday). That's going to happen. Got to count on other areas to take away."

For the second straight year, Howells-Dodge will play for the state championship. It'll face Overton at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Devaney Center in Lincoln. The Eagles defeated Humphrey St. Francis in five sets.

"It's a dream come true. We all want to go out with the gold medal. I just want to end my senior year on a high note," Fiala said. "I told them I want to cry happy tears at the end of my senior year. That's what we want to do."