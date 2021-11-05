Jaguars claw back to advance to state title match

LINCOLN - Howells-Dodge head coach Taryn Janke said her team normally starts slow, but the Jaguars had their backs against the wall Friday in the NSAA Class D-1 volleyball semifinals.

The Jaguars trailed 2-0 in the match against Nebraska Christian. The Eagles controlled play with a strong service receive game and defense, putting together 87 digs for the match.

However, led by seniors Ellie Baumert and Brooklyn Macholan, Howells-Dodge completed the comeback with a five-set victory 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14 and 15-5.

"We went the last two games saying no regrets," Janke said. "We have three seniors and big players in our rotation, but they would lived to regret it if they hadn't won."

The Jaguars began the comeback in the third after trailing 12-8. Macholan served the Jaguars to a 7-0 run to lead 15-12. However, Nebraska Christian went on its own rally and had two match points up 24-22. Howells-Dodge saved both and closed the third with four straight 26-24.

Howells-Dodge dominated the fourth set as it jumped out to a 10-5 lead when Nebraska Christian called timeout. The Jaguars widened the lead to 15-5 as they closed out the fourth set 25-14.

It was all Howells-Dodge in the fifth as it went on an 8-0 run to build a 9-2 lead. The Jaguars won it 15-5 to advance to their first state championship match since Howells won it in 2011.

Ellie Baumert led with 21 kills while Grace had 17. Natalie Pieper nearly joined those two in double digits with nine. Ellie Baumert also had 11 digs and Blair Fiala put up 24 assists to 17 for Ellie.

Janke described the character of her group following the win.

"It shows their heart for their team," she said. "You can't win a game unless you have everybody out there, and I think all of them decided we're doing this for each other, not just one person."

Janke said her group might have underestimated the Eagles, which was a reason for the slow start. She added that the Jags were just playing through the motions the first two sets, but the team improved its mentality and heart in the final three sets.

Another reason for the slow start was funneling too much of the action to Ellie and Grace Baumert.

"We sit there and say they can get it done for us, but then I think we realized, 'Oh, we need to start using something else,'" Janke said. "It's a little late for that where we came in at, but they figured it out."

Macholan, who was second on the team in aces, spearheaded the Jaguar comeback as the go-to server in the final three sets.

"I think she was struggling more in the capacity of hitting and she knew one way to help our team was probably to go back and serve," Janke said. "I think she took that in stride. She's one last year that struggled with serving well, but she goes back there, takes a breath and she does what we need her to do."

The Jaguars will face No. 3 Fremont Bergan, a winner over No. 7 Elmwood-Murdock in five sets Friday. The Knights went 25-10 this year and are led by sophomores Summer Bojanski, who recorded a team-high 493 digs, and Paige Frickenstein, who killed 290 shots this season.

Janke said Howells-Dodge's defense was the biggest difference in the match. She said it took too long to start out and that the girls will have to be ready at first serve against the Knights.

"Defense all the way, our blocking, our passing. We passed very well today," Janke said. "The last two days was probably the best we ever passed, but again, we always say defense wins games, so as long as we're sitting there ready to do that, Bergan is probably going to come at us."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.