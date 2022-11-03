Jaguars open quest for second state title with sweep of Stuart

LINCOLN - Howells-Dodge opened its chase for a second straight state title Thursday in the NSAA Class D-2 State Volleyball Championship quarterfinals against Stuart at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

The Jaguars jumped out to an early eight-point lead in set one, before Stuart cut the deficit to one. Grace Baumert spiked a kill to deliver the Jaguars a 25-23 first set win.

In sets two and three, Howells-Dodge controlled the match thanks to six blocks and four players finishing with double-figure digs. It swept the Broncos 25-23, 25-17, 25-16 to advance to the state semifinals.

"We played very, very well. Our blockers, they put a big block (today)," Jaguars head coach Taryn Janke said. "That's probably the best we've done all season. We played defense today. That's all we've been training to do."

Jaguars senior Blair Fiala competed in her third state tournament on Thursday.

"It felt amazing. We were so ready to come back. Just play our hearts out. Me, Grace (Baumert) and Carly's (Bayer) senior season," Fiala said. "We wanted to give it our all and we want to end it on a positive note, so we're getting one step closer."

Carly Bayer blocked four shots and Ava Noyd stuffed two shots as the Jaguars' front row disrupted Stuart's attack. Natalie Pieper recorded 15 digs to lead the team. Baumert tallied 13 digs, Bayer dug a dozen balls and Jade Bayer finished with 11 digs.

"We kind of went in with a plan. We knew who their big hitters were and they executed it. We hadn't worked on blocking much," Janke said. "We were working more on just defensive perspective wise, so the fact they took that away, that gave us a lot of leeway to do what we wanted to do."

Baumert spearheaded the attack with 13 kills. Carly recorded nine and Pieper ended the match with six kills. Blair Fiala dished out 30 assists running the offense.

"She (Fiala) really mixes up her shots and does a really good job. If you see something open and you suggest it to her, she's really open for it," Baumert said. "She also calls shots out for us. It's just really good connection. Getting to play with her last year and this year, it's so much fun. She's great."

After fending off a late Broncos rally in set one, Howells-Dodge erased a 3-1 deficit in the second set following two Bronco errors and a Noyd block. Stuart called its first timeout trailing 11-7 after a Pieper ace and a Fiala kill.

The Broncos pulled within four points, but the Jaguars went on a 7-1 run to extend their lead to 20-10. Baumert recorded two kills, Noyd stuffed a shot and Kara Cerveny served an ace. Carly closed out the set with a kill.

Just like in set two, Howells-Dodge fell behind 3-1 before going on another 7-1 run. Baumert spiked three kills and served an ace. Fiala tallied two kills and Noyd recorded a kill.

Stuart trimmed the deficit to 16-13 in set three before the Jaguars responded with three straight points. After a Broncos kill, the Jaguars recorded four straight points on a Cerveny ace, a Baumert kill and a block.

"We stayed aggressive the whole time," Baumert said. "They got on a few runs, but we didn't let it get to us and we got right back out of it, so it was good."

Janke said there's a lot of pressure during the first day of the state tournament because it's win-or-go-home.

"I think we handled it well. It helps we were the early game, so we can settle in ourselves before everyone gets here and the build off of the noise," Janke said. "I love our fans, but sometimes it's just gets a little bit chaotic and if you're not ready for that, it can affect you."

Howells-Dodge advances to Friday's D-2 state semifinal to face No. 4 Shelton at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Bulldogs defeated Diller-Odell in four sets 25-11, 25-16, 20-25, 29-27.

Shelton freshman outside hitter Jalyn Branson spiked 20 kills in the victory. Senior outside Dru Niemack recorded 18 kills and senior setter MaKenna Willis finished with 47 assists.

"Shelton, I haven't seen much of them. From what I have seen, they're kind of like us," Janke said. "They play defense very well. Whether we have height or we don't, you just got to keep the ball off the ground."

Carly described what will be key to return to the state championship match on Saturday.

"I think just the drive to basically to win another championship. Work hard," Carly said. "No regrets. Last two games of the season, so just let it all out there."