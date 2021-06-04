Janssen, Schaefer shine in all-star volleyball game

Schaefer was named the Silver Team MVP. She finished with 12 kills and one block.

The Cross County outside hitter didn't expect to win the award. She thought Vandenberg would win it.

"It's a cool honor," Schaefer said. "I always love playing in these kind of games, playing with different girls, seeing where they came from and their type of skill level. It's always fun to just play against girls in actual season and then come together in these all-star games."

Lakeview's Reese Janssen was the Green Team MVP with four kills, one block and 10 net assists.

Janssen was also caught off guard about receiving the award.

"I wasn't really expecting it," she said. "I was expecting a hitter or someone to get it. I'm honored that they chose me to get it."

The Lakeview setter enjoyed competing with players she opposed during her high school career.

"It was really fun because I obviously played against some of these girls and some of them I never played against," Janssen said. "It was a little hard because we don't have the same chemistry that maybe I do with my other Team, but since we all deserved to be here, it was easy to pick up on each other's habits."