Janssen, Schaefer shine in all-star volleyball game

For the final time in their high school playing careers, area players took the court Thursday in the 2021 All-Star Volleyball game at Central Community College-Columbus.
The Silver Team defeated the Green Team 3-1 behind the strong net-front presence of David City's Lauren Vandenberg and Maya Couch and Cross County's Cortlyn Schaefer. The Silver Team was coached by David City's Tali Reeves while Lakeview's K.C. Belitz led the Green Team.
Silver claimed the first set by a score of 25-13. A a four-point streak to take a 15-7 lead started a run of 10 points in 13 rallies and a 21-11 lead.
Vandenberg was having her way as an outside hitter as the Silver Team won most of the long rallies.
In the second set, it was a similar script with Silver winning 25-16. It was tied at seven early before Silver went on a run to go up 18-12. The Green Team was unable to close the gap.
After a second set intermission, the Green Team came out rejuvenated and took the third set 25-11.
It was 8-all before Green took 17 of the final 20 points to stay alive in the match.
Silver regrouped after the third set defeat and went on two big runs. After it was tied at five, Silver won eight straight points to lead 13-5. The lead grew to as much as 10 points for a final 25-15 score.
Schaefer was named the Silver Team MVP. She finished with 12 kills and one block.
The Cross County outside hitter didn't expect to win the award. She thought Vandenberg would win it.
"It's a cool honor," Schaefer said. "I always love playing in these kind of games, playing with different girls, seeing where they came from and their type of skill level. It's always fun to just play against girls in actual season and then come together in these all-star games."
Lakeview's Reese Janssen was the Green Team MVP with four kills, one block and 10 net assists.
Janssen was also caught off guard about receiving the award.
"I wasn't really expecting it," she said. "I was expecting a hitter or someone to get it. I'm honored that they chose me to get it."
The Lakeview setter enjoyed competing with players she opposed during her high school career.
"It was really fun because I obviously played against some of these girls and some of them I never played against," Janssen said. "It was a little hard because we don't have the same chemistry that maybe I do with my other Team, but since we all deserved to be here, it was easy to pick up on each other's habits."
Schaefer will be continuing her volleyball career at Midland University. She'll be training during the summer and attending some open gyms before moving in August.
Janssen will be playing volleyball at Nebraska Wesleyan University. She chose to go there because of the small-town feel and the smaller class sizes.
She also connected with the volleyball's Team motto.
"Their theme was our family versus your Team and that's what ours was at Lakeview so it seemed like a right fit," Janssen said.
