Katee Korte - Ultimate bragging rights

Jordee Korte doesn't remember a whole lot about the district final she and her Lakeview teammates played in four years ago.
For the first time in what was likely 35 years, Lakeview was one step away from the state tournament. A 3-1 loss to St. Paul denied history.
In her memory, it's all just a blur, except for the very beginning. The national anthem wouldn't play over the loudspeaker. So, after a few minutes of trying to unsuccessfully jolt the technology, Korte remembers the Lakeview section spontaneously starting the anthem on its own.
Though it had been since 1981 that a Lady Vikes team played in Lincoln, it's this minor detail unrelated to the outcome that sticks out the most in Korte's memory.
Saturday she has the chance to witness what could potentially be an even bigger moment when her little sister, Katee, takes the court with her Lakeview teammates in the same scenario as four years ago. However, this time, the Lady Vikes will take the first serve as the favorite, the math is at home and it's the final match that will ever be played in the gym Lakeview athletics has called home for more than 50 years.
Katee welcomes the opportunity to make history. Jordee welcomes the chance to see it up close and, with a sister on the court, have somewhat of an indirect hand it perhaps making it all possible. Just don't ask Jordee to enjoy any of Saturday afternoon.
"It is very different. I would definitely rather be out on the court than in the stands. But it's been pretty cool for me to see her come together and watch her and her teammates do their thing out there on the court," Jordee said. "It's just really nerve-wracking."
Katee made the final kill of Tuesday's subdistrict final win. The Lakeview junior sent a ball to the floor alongside the left pin then spun around and pointed at Jordee, sitting alongside mom three rows up from the team bench.
Neither Katee nor Jordee have an explanation as to why the final point unfolded that way, but it's not hard to guess.
Jordee was a senior setter on that 2016 team that came this close. It was a group that put together a 21-13 mark, defeated Aquinas Catholic and Scotus in the subdistrict round then suffered a four-set defeat to St. Paul in the district final. Lakeview won the third set to extend the match but only managed 12 points in the fourth.
Advancing to within one game of state wasn't a total surprise. The program was in the midst of four straight seasons with more than 20 wins. But, as has been the case now for nearly 20 years, Lakeview and Scotus were in the same subdistrict. The Shamrocks had state tournament teams 2013-2015. Those teams eliminated Lakeview on the way to a third-place finish and two fourth-place showings.
The 2016 team had lost to Scotus twice before the subdistrict round and lost the opening set before winning the next three.
In the district final it ran into a St. Paul program at the start of its current rise. The Wildcats hadn't been to state in eight years. Their win over the Lady Vikes was the first of three trips to Lincoln in the past four seasons.
"That match against St. Paul in Central City was a great game. They played hard, we played hard, the atmosphere was unbelievable," Belitz said. "There was not a square inch of space in that gym. Clearly, there was disappointment and tears, but they were proud of what they had done."
Jordee had two kills in that match, nine digs and successfully served all four of her attempts. Watching in the crowd that helped start the national anthem was Katee.
There was, admittedly, constant disagreement between the two as children. But the one area that they could find common ground on was volleyball.
"We were some of those sisters that fought..a lot," Katee recalled. "But when the time would come, she'd always say, 'Katee, do you want to go out and pass the ball around?'"
Of course, as the older sister, Jordee always made Katee chase down any loose balls that got away. But if everything else in life could spark discontent, it was volleyball that built a bridge.
"We fought like any sisters do, but she was always there. She always supported me in everything do," Jordee said. "She spent countless hours in the gym with me during my volleyball career. It's pretty special I get to be alongside her during her volleyball days."
Jordee, an animal science student at Nebraska, has made it almost all of her little sister's weekend matches this fall. When Katee plays during the week, Jordee will catch the match on Striv.
Afterward, whether in person or through text, big sister always has a message for little sister.
"They're a lot alike, which is why Jordee gives her such a bad time," Belitz joked.
Said Katee: "My mom gives motherly advice, and (Jordee) is more, 'You need to do this and you need to do that,' more criticism; constructive criticism; that's the word."
Both started as middle hitters before moving to the outside. Katee has equaled her sister in terms of team success by advancing to Saturday. Individually, their coach won't offer an exact opinion on which is the better player, though he did point out Katee's school record for hitting efficiency. She was 16 for 19 with no errors in a win over Crete on Oct. 8 - an attack percentage of .842.
"Both of them are as good a kid as you could ever coach," Belitz said. "They're such good kids - the perfect teammate, never a harsh word to anybody; high-character people."
But of course, if Katee's team wins on Saturday, she would have ultimate bragging rights.
"That would be really nice," Katee said. "There was a time this year when, I can't remember what it was, but I got a certain amount of kills, and I asked, 'Did you ever get that much?' And she was like, 'No.'"
Jordee, though, isn't ready to concede so quickly. Who plays on the better team.
"Definitely me," Jordee said. "We would have to make this happen, our team against her team."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!