Lady Vikes accept a sour third at Columbus Classic

Everything was set up for a revenge weekend, of sorts, for Lakeview volleyball on Saturday in the Columbus Classic.
After three matches though, the Lady Vikes were left with a sour taste and a third-place showing following a win over Scotus Central Catholic.
The Lady Vikes have a tournament title to their name this year at Boone Central, but they also have frustrating runner-up trophies from the Shamrock Invite and the Aurora Invite. The two teams that handed Lakeview bitter losses and runner-up trophies at those tournaments were on the bracket on Saturday at Scotus Central Catholic.
If things went according to plan, Lakeview could win the tournament title by taking down No. 3 Kearney Catholic in the semifinals and Class C-2 No. 3 Norfolk Catholic in the championship.
Instead, the Lady Vikes let a 20-17 first-set lead slip past them and failed to capitalize on a 12-5 advantage in the second in the semis against the Stars. That prevented a rematch with the Lady Knights.
Lakeview triumphed over rival Scotus for the second time in four days but that was little consolation on a missed opportunity.
"We absolutely did not handle some moments late in both sets very well mentally," coach K.C. Belitz said. "Then that translates into physical errors, and it did. Now, Kearney Catholic made plays down the stretch. They played error-free and had great defense. We had several swings that easily could have been down but they weren't.
"I have nothing but respect for the job Kearney Catholic did. They forced us into it. But we're going to be in those kinds of matches. We have to learn to handle it."
Lakeview started well in both sets against Kearney Catholic, scoring seven of the first 10 points in the first and eight of the first 11 in the second. The Stars tied it 7-7 in the first set but trailed the rest of the way until late. Kearney Catholic was within 18-17 when a net violation and attacking error had the Stars calling a timeout. Kearney Catholic came out of the timeout with five of the next six points and a 22-21 lead. Lilly Rowe answered with a kill but Star junior Ashley Keck had two of her own and Ashlyn Wischmeier served up an ace to complete the comeback 25-22.
In the second it was an 11-5 Lakeview lead that had Kearney Catholic calling for time. Moments later, the Stars had won 11 of 16 points and were within two. Two Wischmeier kills, one from Keck, one from senior middle hitter Jill Collins and a Collins block plus four Lakeview errors drove the sudden turnaround. With the Lady Vikes up 18-16, kills by Keck and freshman Callie Squiers and a Squiers block gave Kearney Catholic its first lead. The lead changed hands four more times before Lakeview was on set point 24-23. Wishmeier blocked a shot and Keck and Sydney Conner had kills to deny the Lady Vikes a third set 26-24.
Lakeview opened the day in a 25-19, 25-13 win over Class B No. 5 Beatrice. The Lady Vikes led the first set 16-13 and began to gradually pull away. It was a 22-16 advantage with Lilly Row landed an ace near the sideline. The second set was close early on. Lakeview pulled away at 10-7. Rowe had eight kills to lead all Lady Vikes players. Four players had five or more, and the team hit .351.
The defense blocked six shots, Jordie Nekl had 21 digs and Reese Janssen put together 27 assists.
Against Scotus, Lakeview led 7-5 before rattling off 10 straight points in a 25-12 first-set win. The Lady Vikes the first seven points of the second set and nine of the first 10 en route to a 25-17 victory. Maddi Vogt had seven kills, Rowe three aces, Nekl 17 digs and Janssen 21 assists.
Although it wasn't the result the team wanted it was a better response than last year when, in a similar situation facing Scotus after falling in the semis, Lakeview played uninspired and were swept by the Shamrocks.
"Almost exactly the same situation," Belitz said. "There's no question the parallels were pretty obvious. .. .Last year we didn't respond very well to that. This year, we did much better."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
