Lady Vikes accept a sour third at Columbus Classic

"I have nothing but respect for the job Kearney Catholic did. They forced us into it. But we're going to be in those kinds of matches. We have to learn to handle it."

Lakeview started well in both sets against Kearney Catholic, scoring seven of the first 10 points in the first and eight of the first 11 in the second. The Stars tied it 7-7 in the first set but trailed the rest of the way until late. Kearney Catholic was within 18-17 when a net violation and attacking error had the Stars calling a timeout. Kearney Catholic came out of the timeout with five of the next six points and a 22-21 lead. Lilly Rowe answered with a kill but Star junior Ashley Keck had two of her own and Ashlyn Wischmeier served up an ace to complete the comeback 25-22.

In the second it was an 11-5 Lakeview lead that had Kearney Catholic calling for time. Moments later, the Stars had won 11 of 16 points and were within two. Two Wischmeier kills, one from Keck, one from senior middle hitter Jill Collins and a Collins block plus four Lakeview errors drove the sudden turnaround. With the Lady Vikes up 18-16, kills by Keck and freshman Callie Squiers and a Squiers block gave Kearney Catholic its first lead. The lead changed hands four more times before Lakeview was on set point 24-23. Wishmeier blocked a shot and Keck and Sydney Conner had kills to deny the Lady Vikes a third set 26-24.