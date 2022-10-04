Lady Vikes can't capitalize on opportunities at Columbus Classic

Lakeview volleyball dropped two of its three matches at Saturday's Columbus Classic at Scotus Central Catholic High School.

The 10th-ranked Lady Vikes opened pool play with a straight-set win over Beatrice, and followed up with two competitive defeats to ranked opponents in No. 5 Malcolm and Class D-1 No. 1 Norfolk Catholic.

"We did not capitalize on some opportunities we had. Obviously, right in the match with Malcolm and Norfolk Catholic, had chances," Lakeview head coach K.C. Belitz said. "Not like we weren't able to compete at that level, but obviously in all four sets, the same thing happened. We were close and we didn't get the job done."

Lakeview ended the tournament with 21 kills in every match. Josie Bentz recorded 15 kills, including a team-high eight kills in the win over the Lady Orange. Autumn Gibbs led the defensive efforts with 29 digs.

In the first match of the day, the Lady Vikes downed Beatrice 25-17 and 25-21. Ava Tessendorf and Kiara Kula posted five kills each. Taylor Helms and Chevelle Thomson ended with three each as Elly Luchsinger recorded 15 assists. Helms and Luchsinger combined for five of Lakeview's seven service aces.

Malcolm was the final opponent in pool play. After dropping the first set 25-23, the Lady Vikes traded leads with Malcolm as it was even 13-13. The Clippers forced a Lady Vikes timeout after a 4-1 run.

Lakeview responded with a 4-1 run on its own following on kills from Thomson, Bentz and Gibbs and a Malcolm violation.

With the match tied at 19-19, the Clippers prevailed 25-20 on four kills and one ace. Bentz recorded a kill at 24-21 and the match ended on a service error on the ensuing point.

Bentz and Kula posted five kills and Helms and Tessendorf tallied four each. Luchsinger recorded 17 assists and Gibbs dug 15 balls.

In the third-place match, Lakeview and Norfolk Catholic squared off for the second time this season. Just like the first meeting on Sept. 20, the Knights won the match in straight sets 25-20 and 25-22. Knights senior Channatee Robles comprised 14 of their 26 kills with a hit percentage of .440.

Bentz spiked eight kills and Tessendorf produced six kills. Luchsinger ended the match with 18 assists and two service aces.

Six Lady Vikes recorded at least four digs. Bentz finished with eight digs, Gibbs recorded six digs and Tessendorf tallied five. Thomson, Helms and Rallie Boyer contributed with four digs each.

Lakeview concluded Saturday's tournament with a 13-6 record. All six defeats have come against ranked opponents. Belitz said they got to learn to finish those opportunities.

"You aren't going to win every one of those. I understand that. Malcolm with those two outsides did to us, they're just legitimate kills. If they can put it with some pace six inches in the corner, they're going to get a kill," Belitz said. "It's not like we made errors. They made plays and Norfolk Catholic got Robles back in the front row at the right time and she made some plays.

"I don't want to take anything away from our opponents (today) because that wouldn't be fair. They have the records they have for a reason. Just think we had some opportunities where maybe we could have done the same thing."

Belitz said it's the hidden points that decide matches against quality opponents. He said you can't afford those in those types of matches.

For Lakeview to emerge on the other side of those matches, Belitz said it'll take an urgency about every point and every touch.

"We've been good at it times in the past and we're not there consistently enough yet with this group. There's nothing there they can't do. From a serve receive perspective, I know what that server did last time. I know where she wants to go and I've seen it off her hand and I'm putting it where it needs to be," Belitz said. "Setters making the right choice all the time. Attackers knowing every time, here's where I'm trying to go, what defense they're playing, I know what blocker I'm trying to go against. All those things.

"Every point, every touch has to have a little more sense of urgency about, not just the physical execution, but also the mental part of the game. That's what it's going to take. We've got to take a step with that sense of urgency around every single touch."

The road didn't get easier for the Lady Vikes as they played No. 7 Saint Paul on the road Tuesday.

"In that match Tuesday, if we're going to win it, we're going to have to be really good at that focus on every touch. Not just we'll play hard. I'll hit somewhere," Belitz said. "I'll set somebody. I'll go stand somewhere to dig. No, it's really every little detail. That matters. It's the mental part and physical part coming together on every detail."