Lady Vikes claim runner-up title at Shamrock Invite

Lakeview volleyball extended its strong first week of matches with a runner-up title at Saturday's Shamrock Invite at Scotus Central Catholic High School.

The seventh-ranked Lady Vikes defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic in three sets 22-25, 25-19 and 25-22. In the semifinals, Lakeview defeated No. 8 Wahoo Neumann in straight sets 25-18 and 25-14.

It faced its third ranked opponent in the first five matches of the season in the final against No. 5 Pierce. The Bluejays narrowly claimed set one 26-24 before controlling the second set 25-17 win the tournament.

After a disappointing loss Thursday against Class B No. 6 Seward in which the Lady Vikes blew a 2-0 lead, head coach K.C. Belitz was pleased with the team bouncing back.

"We took a big step forward (today). There's no question about it," Belitz said. "From where we were Thursday or Tuesday, we're a much better volleyball team in a lot of mental aspects of the game. Much tougher, grittier."

Josie Bentz led the Lady Vikes attack with 36 kills over the three matches. Ava Tessendorf posted a dozen kills to lead the team against Cedar Catholic. Elly Luchsinger recorded 58 assists on the day.

Belitz said he was impressed with Tessendorf and Kiara Kula's day, providing timely kills to support Bentz on the front row.

"Obviously people are going to focus on Josie (Bentz) and then we got to have somebody on the pin to really hit it hard and I was so pleased with both of them, not for just hitting it hard but really in all three matches did what we asked them to do from a game plan perspective," he said. "They both really executed that well."

Belitz said he was most impressed with the team's serve receive. The quartet of Bentz, Tessendorf, Rallie Boyer and Autumn Gibbs received 122 serves and committed just seven errors combined.

"Our serve receive has been so good, so that's obviously a gamechanger," Belitz said. "If you can keep yourself in system with the pass, you have a chance most nights. We did a really nice job (today) as well."

In the opening match, Lakeview battled back from dropping the first set. In addition to Tessendorf's dozen kills, Bentz recorded eight and Chevelle Thomson and Kula posted six each. Gibbs and Luchsinger served four aces each. Luchsinger also contributed with 27 assists.

Defensively, Lakeview had five players dug at least seven balls. Gibbs tallied a team-best 13 digs. Bentz was second with 11 and junior Taylor Helms ended with 10. Tessendorf and Boyer finished with eight and seven digs, respectively.

The Lady Vikes controlled their semifinal match against Wahoo Neumann. They were tied 8-8 in the first set before a 9-3 run opened a 17-11 advantage. Lakeview won the first set 25-18. on back-to-back kills by Bentz and an attack error by Neumann.

It carried the momentum into set two with Bentz and Helms blocking a Neumann shot. Luchsinger served an ace with Bentz recording two more kills and one more block to build a 7-0 lead. The closest the Cavaliers got was five points, trailing 14-9.

A 6-1 Lakeview run increased the lead to 20-10. The match ended on an attack error by the Cavaliers.

Bentz ended the semifinal with 14 kills on 19 attempts for a hit percentage of .789.

That set the stage for a final against Pierce. The two qualified for the state tournament last year and both played a competitive opening set.

Pierce jumped out to a 12-4 lead, but Lakeview stormed back to tie set one at 19-19. Thomson stuffed a kill at the net to grant the Lady Vikes their first lead 20-19. The teams traded points to even it at 24-24. The Bluejays recorded back-to-back kills to claim set one 26-24.

A Bentz kill cut the Bluejay lead to 12-11 in set two, but Pierce ended the match on a 13-6 run to win the tournament. The Bluejays finished the match with 30 kills.

The Lady Vikes are 3-2 after the first week of the season. They'll play their third Class B team on Tuesday at York. The Dukes are off to a 4-0 start.

"Sometimes you lose one of those tough five-setters, it takes a little time to get over, so I didn't know if we would still be in that mindset or in this one when we came (today)," Belitz said. "I'm really encouraged by how we played (today) being back in the championship and playing pretty well against an opponent as good as Pierce. I think we took a step in the right direction (today)."