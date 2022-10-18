Lady Vikes claim third in tough Central Conference Tournament

Lakeview aimed to defend its Central Conference Tournament crown on its home court Saturday.

Following two wins in pool play Thursday, the Lady Vikes entered the main bracket as the No. 1 seed and a bye into the semifinals.

After a straight set win over No. 9 Grand Island Northwest, Class B No. 5 Seward advanced to face Lakeview.

The two schools met for the first time since Sept. 1 when the Bluejays roared back from a 2-0 deficit to win in five sets.

Seward's three-headed attack proved to be the difference as Lakeview lost in three sets 16-25, 25-22, 16-25. The defeat sent the Lady Vikes to the third-place match against Aurora, a rematch from Thursday in which the they won in straight sets.

Aurora, who upset Class B No. 6 York in the first round Saturday and fell to No. 7 Adams Central in the semifinals, pushed Lakeview to three sets after dropping set one.

In the end, Lakeview prevailed 25-22, 17-25, 25-17 winning every statistical category against the Huskies.

"We gutted out 3-1 in the conference tournament, so I'm not too disappointed with that, but we clearly got some things we need to do better going into the last week of the regular season," Lady Vikes head coach K.C. Belitz said.

Josie Bentz combined for 19 kills in the two matches Saturday to lead the Lakeview attack. Ava Tessendorf posted 16 kills and Elly Luchsinger set up 52 assists.

Defensively, Autumn Gibbs dug 43 balls and received 47 served without committing an error.

Since Oct. 4, Lakeview played seven matches with five of those matches going the maximum number of sets.

"All week we've been making things harder on ourselves. That's errors, tipping the ball out, serving the ball in the net, that's it, but I think just in other ways too. We just seem to be ... I don't know if it's pressing or what it is," Belitz said. "We're just making things hard on ourselves. When you're doing that and you're playing someone as good as Seward and then someone as good as Aurora, it's going to be a struggle."

The Bluejays spiked 46 kills with senior Sophia Turek recording 20 kills on 45 attempts. Sophomores Kelsey Miller and Amara Siebert tallied 11 and 10 kills, respectively, as the team finished with a .205 hit percentage.

Lakeview finished the game with just 24 kills. Bentz ended the match with seven kills, Taylor Helms finished with six kills and Kiara Kula and Tessendorf recorded five each.

Seward served three more aces, blocked one more shot and dug 10 more balls. It recorded 66 digs without committing an error.

After dropping the first set never leading, Lakeview fell behind 9-6 early in set two after three consecutive Seward kills. The Lady Vikes tied the set 12-12 after three Bluejay errors.

Lakeview took its first lead at 17-16 on an ace from Tessendorf. The two schools tied at 17-17, 18-18, 19-19 and 20-20 before the Lady Vikes scored five of the final seven points. Bentz recorded a kill and an ace, Helms and Tessendorf posted a kill and a Bluejays attack error sent the match to a third set.

After falling behind 9-3 in set three, the Lady Vikes pulled within three points at 12-9 due to two Bentz kills, a Helms kill and a Seward violation. That was the closest Lakeview was able to close the deficit as the Bluejays claimed the final set by nine points.

"After the Seward match, I didn't feel that bad having won the second and competed hard," Belitz said. "We just weren't rewarded for the effort with points because Seward matched it and then they ended up getting the kill or whatever they needed at the end."

Aurora and Lakeview traded leads in set one of the third-place match before the Huskies went on a 6-2 lead, precipitating a Lakeview timeout. The Lady Vikes responded with a 9-2 run to claim the set 25-22 on four kills and one block from Bentz, two kills from Tori Osten and a kill from Kula.

Just like in set one, the second set with tied 14-14, but this time it was the Huskies who went on an 11-3 run to force a third set.

It was 11-11 in set three, but Lakeview closed out the match on a 14-6 run. Tessendorf spiked five kills to lead the team attack. Bentz recorded two on the run with Osten and Kula finishing with one each. Rallie Boyer served three consecutive aces.

Osten stepped in as the backup middle with Chevelle Thomson out due to an illness. The senior recorded seven kills in the win over Aurora.

"That's always been one of Tori's (Osten) strengths. She's flexible. She can really play literally any position. It's great to have the opportunity where if it's a middle, a right or an out, whatever it is, we got Tori that can go play that spot. She's got things she still got to work on," Belitz said. "She knows that. She's still working to improve on some of that stuff, but obviously she's kind of held down the fort. Our last match was her best match. That's the best match she's played in the middle."

The ninth-ranked Lady Vikes concluded conference play Saturday. Of the six matches played in the main gym, five went to three sets. The conference boasts five teams ranked by the Lincoln Journal Star.

"We are used to being pushed. It will not be a surprise when someone scores some points on us. It won't be a surprise if someone takes a set from us. We're used to it," Belitz said. "We know how that feels and I think we're kind of getting used to it. We should be in a place where we're ready to compete no matter what that's for sure."

Lakeview played its final road matches of the regular season Tuesday in a triangular against Omaha Concordia and Wahoo Neumann before Thursday's home match against No. 1 North Bend.

"We need to play really well. We need to play with some toughness. That's important and all playing together as well," Belitz said. "We need to all play together, so that's having fun in practice and working hard and having fun in matches and working hard. All that matters."