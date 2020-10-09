Lady Vikes crush Cards, Belitz pleased with effort in lopsided match

'Trap game' might best describe the scenario Lakeview volleyball faced in Thursday's home match against Crete.
Two days after traveling to Saint Paul to face the top-ranked team in the class in a gym it hasn't lost in seven years, there was bound to be an emotional let down back home. Crete has won just three times in 23 matches and doesn't have the ability to match Lakeview's preferred tempo.
But rather than be dragged down into a slog of a match, the Lady Vikes stuck to their identity and won easily 25-9, 25-13, 25-6. The win improved No. 6 Lakeview to 18-4 ahead of a match Tuesday at unbeaten and Class C-2 top-ranked Lutheran High Northeast.
"We handled the situation pretty well, and what I was most pleased with was we got better every set," coach K.C. Belitz said. "Not just in terms of the score, but we played better, played with more focus each set instead of it going the other way."
Lakeview led 6-4 in the first before closing with 19 of the next 22 points. It was 10-6 in the second when the Lady Vikes won eight of the next 10 rallies. The third set, as evidenced by the score was never close.
Katee Korte was the offensive force of the night with 13 kills on 19 swings for a .684 attack efficiency. Josie Bentz wasn't far behind with eight kills on nine swings with no errors for a .889 hitting average. Senior setter Reese Janssen collected 30 assists, Lilly Rowe served up three aces and libero Jordie Nekly had 12 digs.
"That's a good indication that girls are still focused on continuing to get better as we go along," Belitz said.
Lakeview has, depending on the conference tournament, likely nine matches remaining in the regular season. The Lady Vikes went 4-5 over the last nine a year ago and cost themselves in the wildcard points. That isn't the case this year. The team is seventh in the current standings.
Regardless, a better finish is expected.
"I haven't had to bring that up too much," Belitz said. "It's something Reese has been focused on. She's one of our leaders who knows what happened last year. We don't dwell on it, but are we focused on continuing to get better? You bet we are."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
