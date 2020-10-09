Lady Vikes crush Cards, Belitz pleased with effort in lopsided match

'Trap game' might best describe the scenario Lakeview volleyball faced in Thursday's home match against Crete.

Two days after traveling to Saint Paul to face the top-ranked team in the class in a gym it hasn't lost in seven years, there was bound to be an emotional let down back home. Crete has won just three times in 23 matches and doesn't have the ability to match Lakeview's preferred tempo.

But rather than be dragged down into a slog of a match, the Lady Vikes stuck to their identity and won easily 25-9, 25-13, 25-6. The win improved No. 6 Lakeview to 18-4 ahead of a match Tuesday at unbeaten and Class C-2 top-ranked Lutheran High Northeast.

"We handled the situation pretty well, and what I was most pleased with was we got better every set," coach K.C. Belitz said. "Not just in terms of the score, but we played better, played with more focus each set instead of it going the other way."

Lakeview led 6-4 in the first before closing with 19 of the next 22 points. It was 10-6 in the second when the Lady Vikes won eight of the next 10 rallies. The third set, as evidenced by the score was never close.