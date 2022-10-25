Lady Vikes defeat Shamrocks, advance to subdistrict final

Lakeview advanced to Tuesday's Class C1-7 subdistrict final with a four-set win over Scotus Central Catholic Monday in Columbus. The Lady Vikes won 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17 behind 50 kills, 10 service aces and 115 digs.

Kiara Kula and Tori Osten produced 11 and 10 kills, respectively, to lead the attack. Josie Bentz and Rallie Boyer served three aces each. Autumn Gibbs dug 45 balls. Bentz recorded the second-most digs with 19. Elly Luchsinger and Boyer tallied 11 digs.

"We had some really good moments. We did some really good things for most of the match. In the third set, maybe just a little less effort and when you're playing a team that good, it just takes 5%, 10%, some really small number and the outcome is different," Lady Vikes head coach K.C. Belitz said. "I thought Scotus played really well (tonight). Offensively, the best we've seen them play for sure. When you're playing a good opponent, you got to maintain the execution and the energy until it's done. We didn't quite do that, but I'm pretty proud of the way we bounced back in the fourth."

Lakeview never trailed in the first two sets, but it faced aversity in set three. The Lady Vikes sported a 12-5 lead in set three when Scotus called a timeout.

After the stoppage in play, the Shamrocks gained momentum thanks to an 8-1 run to tie the set at 13-13. Lakeview trailed 17-14, but took a 21-20 lead on three kills from Osten and one from Kula.

Scotus reclaimed the lead on an attack error and four kills to forced a fourth set.

The Lady Vikes traded points with Scotus in set four with the score even at 9-9. Lakeview regained the momentum with a 10-4 lead to take a 19-13 advantage. On the run, Taylor Helms and Bentz spiked two kills each along with one from Ava Tessendorf. Gibbs and Luchsinger served one apiece.

Two kills from Osten and kills from Luchsinger and Tessendorf closed out the match win. The balanced production drove the Lady Vikes to victory, which Belitz is vital in the postseason.

"You can't get to this time of year. Everyone's scouted you who knows how many times. It's not going to be easy," Belitz said. "You're not going to be able to rely on one person because they'll figure out how to stop one person. I was pleased with what Tori (Osten) did. Pleased with the balance Taylor (Helms) brought us."

Osten recorded her best game of the season as she's seen her playing time increase with Chevelle Thomson sidelined.

"I was hoping to get something like this, not somebody getting hurt, but just getting my chance," Osten said. "I feel like I really took advantage of and stepped up."

For the third time in 12 days, Lakeview faced Aurora as the two schools met in the C1-7 subdistrict final Tuesday for a berth into a district final.

The Lady Vikes won both meetings in the Central Conference Tournament, sweeping the Huskies in straight sets in pool play and winning in three sets in the third-place match.

Belitz described the challenges of facing an opponent for a third time in short timespan.

"If you're the team that's lost the first two, you're coming in with nothing to lose. That's a good place to be as a team mentally. It's just so hard subconsciously not to let that 2, 3, 4, 5% drop happen. Then there's the fact that they've seen us twice. They know what worked and what didn't," he said. "They have a chance to try some different things whereas if you're the team that's won twice, you don't think about trying some different things because it worked. That's the danger. We're going to take a really hard look at the scouting report and the video and really try to dial in some things we think will work."

After completing their match against Scotus, the Lady Vikes felt Monday's match prepared them for what they'll see from Aurora. Osten listed the keys to victory.

"Probably keening on their good players. No. 15 (Alexandra Jones) is pretty good. She's got a solid hit," Osten said. "Their defense, they don't let balls drop. Their setter also. She's really good of dumping and getting those attacks."