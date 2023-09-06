The Lady Vikes competed in their first tournament of the season at Saturday’s Shamrock Invite at Scotus Central Catholic.

After a straight-set loss to Platteview in the first round, Lakeview defeated David City to set up a fifth-place match with its crosstown rival.

The Shamrocks started off strong claiming the first set, but the Lady Vikes responded and claimed victory 23-25, 25-18 and 25-18 to place fifth.

“I think (today) was a step in the right direction for us. Platteview is a really nice team and we played with them for the first set,” Lakeview head coach K.C. Belitz said. “Second set we just took five or six points off in the middle of that set and that won’t work against that type of team. I think other than that little section in that first match (today) I thought we competed real well with a really good team.

“Obviously it feels better walking out with two wins instead of two losses, so I feel like this moved us forward as a team as we get ready for York.”

Lakeview fell behind by as many as seven points in the opening set against the Shamrocks. However, it gained momentum pulling within one point at 24-23 thanks to an 8-1 run that included two kills and one ace from senior Taylor Helms.

Scotus junior Mallory Dreesen spiked a kill to clinch the set one victory, but Belitz said he believed that gave them the spark needed to come back.

“That was so key. We had a few good things happened and was absolutely key with how this match went the rest of the way. As a coaching staff, we will do some things different because obviously we were not ready to play,” Belitz said. “Getting those few at the end of the first set was big and you can see that momentum kind of carried over into the second. We played pretty well. I don’t think anything specifically changed other than us changing the pace at which we play.”

The Lady Vikes controlled each of the final two sets. In set two, sophomore Katie Rowe spiked four kills and stuffed one shot at the net for a point as Lakeview led by as many as 10 points.

It was a back-and-forth third with Scotus leading 14-11. However, Lakeview sparked a 10-2 run to flip the match and put the Lady Vikes ahead 21-16. Rowe recorded three kills, senior Kiara Kula posted two kills and junior Kenna Reese tallied one kill.

Lakeview scored four of the final five points on kills from sophomores Rallie Boyer and Grace Dawson and Helms. An attack error ended the match and the comeback win.

“It feels really well. The first set was a bummer,” Helms said. “We weren’t playing as well as we did during the entire day, but it feels really nice coming back and being able to play more as a team.”

Dawson posted tipped three kills over the net, tying a season-high. The first-year starting setter was instrumental in leading an efficient attack as Dawson recorded 29 assists against the Shamrocks without committing one ball handling error.

Dawson finished the tournament with 66 assists.

“Grace (Dawson) played a great match here. Those two kills were huge. They were big in a big moment. It got us jacked up as well as getting the point. Far more important than those kills, she really set a pretty darn good match,” Belitz said. “Had some tough balls at the net that she found a way to get to a hitter. When she can do that, then the defense doesn’t know if she’s attacking or if she’s jump setting. Then you’re really a weapon as a setter. That was clearly a step toward being that for her.”

Many of the Lady Vikes played their first varsity game against the Shamrocks. Despite going up against more experience, Lakeview extended its winning streak over Scotus to nine matches.

“As a team perspective, it allows us to take one step forward,” Helms said. “I think it’s just a big win for us because it just allows us to grow and what we need to work on, but also take away what we did good.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s match against York, Lakeview improved its record to 3-2 to cap off its first week of competition. The Lady Vikes opened the day losing 25-22 and 25-19 to the eventual tournament champions Platteview. Rowe and Helms finished with six kills each with freshman Kenzie Greisen digging six balls.

The Lady Vikes bounced back with a 25-16 and 25-19 win over David City in the consolation semifinals. Helms recorded a team-high eight kills with Kula and Rowe finishing with dive.

They served eight aces in the match with Kula, Rowe and Dawson tallying two each. Greisen dug 13 balls.

“There’s always the rivalry thing, but no matter who we played this was really important for us in terms of the confidence this team is going to feel. If we would’ve gone 1-2 (today) after losing Thursday, it would have challenged them a little bit,” Belitz said. “Now it builds some confidence. We know what we’re capable of. We saw and felt the way it feels to play hard and play well in-season. I truly feel we’ve made a little step in each one of the five matches we’ve played.”