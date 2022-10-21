Lady Vikes enter postseason after tough five-set loss to No. 1 North Bend

Lakeview volleyball head coach K.C. Belitz purposely scheduled a tough October to help prepare the Lady Vikes for the postseason.

On Thursday, it hosted the No. 1 team in the state in the North Bend Tigers. The Lady Vikes pushed the Tigers to five sets, but North Bend prevailed 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-8.

“It was a battle. I think players and coaches were certainly proud of the effort. We had a good mental approach after the game despite North Bend getting a big kill here and there,” Belitz said. “We certainly never quit fighting. We needed that going into the postseason. Always disappointed with the loss, but I do believe they’re some good losses and I would put that in that category.”

The Lady Vikes recorded 56 kills with a .195 hit percentage. Defensively, they recorded 95 digs dealing with the potent North Bend attack.

Josie Bentz finished with a team-high 15 kills, 20 digs, three blocks and three service aces. Kiara Kula and Taylor Helms spiked 13 kills each.

Autumn Gibbs dug 36 balls to lead Lakeview. Ava Tessendorf and Helms recorded 13 and 10 digs, respectively.

“Our defensive effort was just really good and that’s what it takes. It takes passion to play that hard defensively against a team that can really hit the ball well, so we relearned that about ourselves,” Belitz said. “I think we also learn that we can be successful even against a good blocking team if we’re being aggressive.”

Lakeview finished the regular season 20-9. Of its nine defeats, eight have come against division one opponents, all with an inexperienced team to start the year.

“We’ve obviously had some big wins along the way. I really don’t feel like we’ve had a bad loss. Would we like a chance at a couple of those? Sure we would, but look at the teams we lost too, we’ve certainly played a schedule that should prepare us well for the postseason,” Belitz said. “We’ve seen a lot good volleyball night in and night out. Very few matches where we didn’t have to show up and play our best to be successful.”

The Lady Vikes will host the Class C1-7 subdistrict tournament beginning on Monday as the No. 1 seed. They’ll face the winner of Central City and Scotus Central Catholic in the semifinals at 8 p.m.

The other semifinal features David City against Aurora. Lakeview defeated Aurora twice in the Central Conference Tournament on Oct. 13 and last Saturday.

“We’ll get the best shot whoever comes out of that first game Monday night. We know particularly if it’s Scotus, we’re always going to have a great match. We’re fully aware of how well we’re going to have to prepare and how well we’re going to have to play if we want to be successful,” Belitz said. “On the other side of the subdistrict, both Aurora and David City are playing really good volleyball right now. Obviously, we’ve now seen Aurora twice. I think they’re the definition of a team that’s playing better than their record. David City is also playing well.

“We definitely do not take anything for granted in this subdistrict. We’re not looking past anything or anyone or whatever the next step is. Our intention is fully on Monday and then it’ll fully be on Tuesday. We know we’re going to have to compete to keep moving on.”

Belitz said they’ll have to play with the pace they played last night in order to get back to Lincoln for the state tournament for the third straight year.

“We’ve got to put that kind of effort on the floor. We got to have those short memories back out there, so we’re just thinking about the next play and not the last one. We got to do a lot of the things we did (Thursday night). It starts with defensive intensity and whether we’re doing what we’re supposed to do there,” Belitz said. “Offensively, executing the game plan and being aggressive in whatever that particular match is. Honestly, I think if we do those couple things we can compete with anybody in our class. It’s as deep as I remember C-1 being, but I think we’ll go into every match thinking we got a chance to win, advance and move on.”