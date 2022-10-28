Lady Vikes face DC West with trip to Lincoln at stake

The Lakeview Lady Vikes, coming off two competitive subdistrict matches against Scotus Central Catholic and Aurora, compete Saturday for a spot at the NSAA Class C-1 State Volleyball Championship.

Lakeview head coach K.C. Belitz said preparation is going well as the team tries to keep things as normal as possible while also acknowledging the stakes of Saturday's match.

"We're certainly loose and that's not a bad thing. It's always an interesting balance once you get into the postseason, particularly when you get to this week, to find the right balance between focus and being loose," Belitz said. "We're not going to beat anyone physically this time of the year, but you got to keep the skills sharp and then you got to translate it into a game plan for each opponent. I feel like they've been committed to that. They've been watching film and some of that on their own. I feel like we're in a good place."

In the last three matches, Lakeview's played two five-setters and one four-setter against No. 1 North Bend, Scotus and Aurora. Belitz said the team should be as mentally tough as one can be at this stage of the season.

"I believe the players have a belief that they can get this done, even when things aren't going well. There were lots of things Tuesday we didn't do well. We know that. There's some things we've got to get better at," Belitz said. "There is the belief that just that mental toughness and togetherness and the right approach to the game can overcome some of those mistakes. They know that and I think it is a big deal going into Saturday when something goes wrong, it's OK. We've been here. We don't need to panic."

The Lady Vikes are facing an unfamiliar opponent in Douglas County West. The Falcons are the No. 8 seed and will host the district final Saturday. This season, they broke the school record with 28 wins coupled with just three losses.

Douglas County West enters Saturday winners of 17 of its last 18 matches. In the final six matches of the season, the Falcons didn't drop a set.

"Obviously, they have the leading hitter in the state. That's pretty clear that she's a challenge. Got to find a way to at least slow her down. We know we're not going to stop her. Got to slow her down. I think the other thing that stands out to me watching them on film is that she's not their only weapon," Belitz said. "You hope that's the only person we got to worry about. That's not the case. They have a pretty balanced offense and got a lot of people that can hit the ball hard. They play hard all the time. We've watched a fair amount of film and they play hard in every bit of that film, so that definitely stands out."

As the Lady Vikes prepare for its third straight district final, DC West will compete in its first in school history on Saturday. Belitz said he believes the experience of playing on that stage will be an advantage for them.

"Having the experience and knowing you've been successful in that environment, I do think that's ... we can talk about that. When you did this last year, 'how did that feel? What did you do?'" Belitz said. "I think that's an advantage and it's one we hope we can take full advantage of it, but so much of it comes down to how does the match play out. We put pressure on the opponent. Do we put pressure on ourselves? Those things matter probably more than the experience."

Douglas County West is led by junior middle Nora Wurtz. She leads the state with a .541 hit percentage. This year, she's tallied 406 kills on 651 attempts. The junior also served 59 aces, blocked 79 shots and dug 70 balls. Wurtz is committed to play volleyball at Creighton.

"Just slow her down. She's (Wurtz) going to get her kills," Belitz said. "We just can't have her go completely off the charts on us, so having a block set so we're taking something away and then defensively being low and ready because you're not going to have time to get down once you see where it's going. The ball just comes from an angle we're not used to seeing."

While the Lady Vikes will look to limit Wurtz's production, the Falcons have two weapons on the outside in junior Aubree Liss and senior Keira Murdock. They recorded 202 and 153 kills, respectively. Murdock led the team with 422 assists.

"We're well aware that we can not just say we're forgetting everybody else. That's not the way their offense works," Belitz said. "They have a lot people whose taken a lot of swings. We'll be disciplined and kind of play things straight up."

In the attack, Lakeview's received balanced production as six players posted at least 65 kills. Josie Bentz spiked a team-high 309 kills. Ava Tessendorf recorded 224 kills. Kiara Kula and Taylor Helms tallied 167 and 149 kills, respectively.

Belitz described what will be key in the attack to operate around Wurtz's block.

"You can't just let her stand there and block. That's not going to turn out well for us, which means we have to be in system so we have setting options. Hopefully, we can get a few situations where either the block is late or maybe we even get a single," he said. "That's what it's going to have to be. If we're just setting high outside all the time because we're not in system, we're in real trouble. If their block gets set, her and several others on their team, if they get set it's going to be hard to get around her."

The match starts at 1 p.m. Saturday in Valley. Serve and serve receive, Belitz said, we'll be the keys for Lakeview on Saturday. He also said the team that's just playing and not thinking ahead will be the one who leaves with a ticket to Lincoln.

"If we can win that battle and slow their offense down, first of all, it takes their middles out to some degree, so maybe we limit the swings that their middles get and both of their middles are very nice players," Belitz said. "On the other side, if we're the ones in system, it allows us to move the ball quicker offensively and maybe we can get a block that isn't set that we're going against."