Lady Vikes fall short of third straight state berth

VALLEY - Lakeview volleyball played in its third straight district final Saturday facing Douglas County West in the Class C1-8 district final in Valley.

The Lady Vikes and the Falcons split the first two sets. However, Douglas County West fed off the home energy, erasing four-point deficits in sets three and four to defeat Lakeview 25-19, 17-25, 25-21, 25-21 and punch their first ticket to Lincoln.

"I'm really proud of the character this group that they've shown throughout. Whether we win or lose, we have always fought hard and obviously we did here as well," Lakeview head coach K.C. Belitz said. "There was nothing much that came easy on either side of the net (today) and that's what this group has done. Lots of four and five-set matches or three-set matches on a Saturday.

"Just proud of the character and the toughness of this group. Our seniors just led us in an extraordinary way. The seniors can't do whatever they want to do if the rest of the team isn't on board. It is really all of them together that's created a unit here that really fought hard throughout."

Lakeview received balanced contributions. Taylor Helms and Ava Tessendorf spiked 10 kills on the outside. Tori Osten recorded seven kills and one block resulting in a point. Josie Bentz ended the afternoon with six kills, three blocks for points and one ace. Rallie Boyer served three aces.

"Obviously, they got plenty of kids that can block including a 6-4 player who can block. We knew we were going to have to be able to move the ball. Helms really started us off hitting well and Ava (Tessendorf) had a couple big ones late," Belitz said. "I thought Josie (Bentz) and Tori (Osten) did a nice job of balancing us out in the middle. I thought the balance was pretty good, which can not happen if you're not passing the ball well. I was really pleased with our serve receive today against a really good serving team. I thought our passers came to play (today)."

Douglas County West was led by the best hitter in the state in junior middle Nora Wurtz. The 6-4 Creighton commit tallied 22 kills, three aces and one block that resulted in a point.

However, she wasn't the lone Falcon to contribute. Aubree Liss finished with eight kills, two blocks for points and one ace. Madi Taft, Courtney Poloncic and Keira Murdock ended the match with six kills each.

"You just have to score when Wurtz goes to the back row. You just have to because we don't have somebody that's going to consistently stop her," Belitz said. "We obviously got a couple touches, we got a couple digs, but she's just an excellent volleyball player. No way around it. Number 12 (Liss) and No. 19 (Poloncic) ... it was definitely not all Wurtz (today). Their team attacked the ball really well.

After dropping the first set, Lakeview and DC West was tied 9-9 in the second set. The Lady Vikes took a 12-9 lead on kills from Bentz and Tessendorf and a long hit from the Falcons.

After a Wurtz kill and block, Lakeview rattled off three straight points on three attack misses by DC West. The Lady Vikes scored the final five points to win 25-17 thanks to a long hit from the Falcons, a kill and a block from Bentz and a ball handling error by DC West.

Helms spiked a kill in the third set to put Lakeview ahead 14-10, but DC West tied the set at 16-16 on Raya Sattem ace and a kill and ace from Wurtz. The Lady Vikes restored their lead 19-17 on an attack error and a Kiara Kula kill.

The Falcons made their run, scoring eight of the final 10 points in set four on five kills, one block and one service ace, to take a 2-1 match lead.

Lakeview jumped out to a 5-1 lead in set four on kills from Helms and Autumn Gibbs and three Falcon errors. After DC West tied the set at 11-11, the Lady Vikes scored four straight points on a Bentz block and kill, a kill from Helms and a DC West attack error.

Wurtz spiked back-to-back kills to ignite the Falcons rally. It was 17-17 when DC West scored five straight points. Tessendorf recorded a kill and served back-to-back aces to cut the deficit to 22-20, but three Falcon kills ended the match.

"It's a couple points here and there. It was true in the third set. It was true again in the fourth set. You have two of those things go the other way, who knows. It really did seem like all of the close calls went the other way (this afternoon)," Belitz said. "That's what good teams do. They get the close calls. We had a lot that were just out or maybe was it a touch at the net or not. All of those close calls went the other way. They earned it, but they got some of those to go the right way and we just needed a couple more."

Lakeview ended the season 22-10. Saturday was the final high school volleyball match for seniors Bentz, Tessendorf, Luchsinger, Gibbs, Osten and Chevelle Thomson.

During their four years, they led the Lady Vikes to a 102-30 record, three district finals and two state third-place trophies. This year, Tessendorf, Osten and Thomson earned significant playing time stepping into roles left void by graduations.

"This group has really carried on the legacy as we hope they would. They can be so proud of the job they've done what Lakeview volleyball is and should be and handing that off to this year's juniors to go forward. I think the thing that stands out to me about this group is they've created just a fantastic experience for this team on the court, off the court," Belitz said. "This group of seniors has been tremendous leaders. That's something I hope everybody saw that's going to follow them and they're going to be able to replicate that. I've been really impressed with the commitment these seniors have made, to not only playing well and preparing in that way, but also creating a great experience for their teammates."