Lakeview volleyball played in its second true road match of the season Thursday at Battle Creek.

The Lady Vikes captured the first two sets against the 10-2 Bravettes, but Battle Creek answered back to force a decisive fifth set.

In the final set, Lakeview controlled play and closed out the Bravettes for a 25-23, 25-14, 23-25, 23-25 and 15-6 victory.

"They were several good things to take away. We really put out on the floor what we had practiced like this whole week. We talked so much about before the match," Lady Vikes head coach K.C. Belitz said. "We just had a great three days of practice and I really saw that translate to the floor. That's the most important thing out of that match because it was a different level for us to play at defensively and just the aggressiveness we played with."

Thursday was the first time Lakeview played a fifth set this season. Belitz said the Lady Vikes were down big in the fourth set, but climbed back to make it competitive.

He said that comeback was crucial in the team's play in the fifth set.

"Just the ability to fight back and win that fifth after dropping two in a row. That shows that mental toughness and that grit we've seen from this group over the course of the summer, so that was pretty encouraging to see that as well," Belitz said. "I don't think we would've won the fifth set without that performance late in the fourth set. It really turned the momentum and gave us a little bit more belief than we had halfway through the fourth set."

Belitz said the team's defense enabled Lakeview to jump out to a 2-0 match lead. Rallie Boyer posted a team-high 22 digs. Kenzie Greisen tallied 19 digs, Taylor Helms recorded 16 digs and two blocks and Grace Dawson dug 11 balls and stuffed one shot.

Katie Rowe and Kenna Resse blocked three and two balls, respectively.

In the attack, Rowe spiked 19 kills to lead all Lady Vikes. Helms and Kula produced 15 kills each in a balanced offensive attack. Dawson assisted 45 kills.

"We were all over the floor and block as well, but primarily floor defense was really good. That turned into offense. We had some players who really hit more aggressively than they have been," Belitz said. "Kiara (Kula), Taylor (Helms), Katie (Rowe) really performed well offensively. They were pretty hard for Battle Creek to stop for most of the night. We looked really good in the first two sets. We put a lot of pressure on Battle Creek."

All three of Lakeview's defeats have come against ranked opponents in Class B, C-1 and C-2. They were swept in all three matches versus Seward, Platteview and Oakland-Craig.

Belitz said the team defeating Battle Creek, who fell out of the Lincoln Journal Star rankings this week following its defeat to Pierce on Tuesday, was critical for the team's confidence moving forward.

"We needed to prove to ourselves that we can win one of those. I think that's a real milestone for this team in-season to win one of those kinds of matches," Belitz said. "We played great competition over the course of the summer and won some big matches, but we all know that's different. It's not the same as putting on the jersey and getting into the fall season. This was the first time this group proved to themselves that they can win a match against really a top-flight opponent."

Lakeview improved to 7-3 and it'll host a home triangular on Tuesday against Norfolk Catholic and Wayne. Given the varsity inexperience they entered this season with, Belitz said the team is slightly ahead of the schedule than what he anticipated.

"We've definitely played like a young team at times. Just how smooth we are playing with each other at times. I think the thing that stands out the most is the level of trust they have in each other," Belitz said. "They were two or three of them after the match, either in the huddle or on the way home, that just talked about the environment and how much they love playing with these teammates. They're comfortable if they make a mistake, the team has their back. It allows them to play hard and take aggressive chances."