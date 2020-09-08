Lady Vikes find rhythm in road win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lakeview volleyball coach K.C. Belitz was interested to see how his group responded Tuesday at York following a loss in the Shamrock Invite title match on Saturday.

The Lady Vikes, who have never won their crosstown rival's home tournament, were in the final match for the second straight season but again came up short. Inconsistency among all but one Lakeview hitter limited the Lady Vikes on offense and proved to be their undoing in a three-set loss to Class C-2 No. 2 Norfolk Catholic.

Was it a one-off or a sign of possible trouble. Had you asked Belitz following Tuesday's first set, then following the fourth, you would have been given drastically different answers.

Frustration and doubt seemed to hang around the team early. That wasn't the case about an hour later when Lakeview completed a 16-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-21 win over the Class B No. 9 Dukes.

It was the second win over a rated Class B team in a week - Seward has since left the top-10 - and a positive sign of progress offensively and defensively despite the rocky takeoff.