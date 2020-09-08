Lady Vikes find rhythm in road win

Lakeview volleyball coach K.C. Belitz was interested to see how his group responded Tuesday at York following a loss in the Shamrock Invite title match on Saturday.
The Lady Vikes, who have never won their crosstown rival's home tournament, were in the final match for the second straight season but again came up short. Inconsistency among all but one Lakeview hitter limited the Lady Vikes on offense and proved to be their undoing in a three-set loss to Class C-2 No. 2 Norfolk Catholic.
Was it a one-off or a sign of possible trouble. Had you asked Belitz following Tuesday's first set, then following the fourth, you would have been given drastically different answers.
Frustration and doubt seemed to hang around the team early. That wasn't the case about an hour later when Lakeview completed a 16-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-21 win over the Class B No. 9 Dukes.
It was the second win over a rated Class B team in a week - Seward has since left the top-10 - and a positive sign of progress offensively and defensively despite the rocky takeoff.
"A lot of credit to the girls on the floor and the rest of the varsity roster to start the second set. They really found a way to work themselves up to playing at game speed," Belitz said. "This team is still learning what game speed really is, and, boy, it didn't look like it in that first set. We were simply not ready to play at that pace.
"...It was a dramatic turnaround in terms of our effort. What really stands out is, our offense really grew up tonight."
