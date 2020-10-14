Lady Vikes hand Eagles first loss

"We haven't gone the distance with really anyone this year. We either sweep or have gotten swept. I thought yesterday, this is probably the one that's going to be four or five," Belitz said. "That's really good for us in terms of preparing for those three-out-of-fives in the postseason."

The 2019 match between the two programs also went five. Lutheran High Northeast won in Columbus after taking the second, fourth and fifth sets. Lakeview led the fifth 4-1 but couldn't capitalize. It was the fourth loss in five matches for a Lakeview team that limped into the postseason and missed out on a wildcard district final invite because of such losses.

Belitz and the group maybe never specifically talked about that defeat. But everyone knew how the end of last year went. Lakeview closed 6-8 a year ago starting with the Columbus Classic. During the same stretch so far this season, the Lady Vikes are 4-2.

Overall, they're 18-4 headed into this weekend's Central Conference Tournament. Lakeview hosts two matches at home on Thursday then will finish the tournament Saturday in Crete.