Lady Vikes leave Rockets on Launch Pad

LINCOLN - Syracuse put the launch sequence on countdown early in Wednesday's match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. But just when it was time for ignition, the Lakeview back row stepped in and canceled liftoff.

Behind a defensive effort that included 93 digs and five players with 11 or more, the Lady Vikes stymied and frustrated the Rockets' offense from start to finish for a 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 win in the Class C-1 state quarterfinals.

Top among the efforts of those guarding the back line was senior libero Jordie Nekl and her 25 digs. She and the defense set the tone early and sent a message to Syracuse hitters that nothing would come easy.

The Rockets had several big swings in the early stages of set one, but nothing would go down. That continued throughout the afternoon and delivered the Lady Vikes a second straight first-round win over Syracuse in Lincoln.

"My mindset going into that game was, every ball is going to be up, nothing is going to touch the ground," Nekl said. "I knew that was going to frustrate their hitters. … I think that's (the mindset) we need going into every game."

All three sets were nearly mirror images of one another. The two sides traded points and had a competitive back-and-forth battle early in each set until Lakeview pulled away with a long scoring run.

In the first, Lakeview led 6-3 before Syracuse came back for a 7-7 tie. The Rockets' led 16-15 when the Lady Vikes won three straight and forced a timeout. That did little to stem the tide. Lakeview finished the set winning 10 of the final 11 rallies.

A Lilly Rowe ace, Maddi Vogt kill, whistle on Syracuse for a double touch and a Rowe ace added up to a 4-0 run and a 19-16 lead. The Rockets gained a sideout on a kill Lindsey Moss but a Katee Korte kill, two from Vogt then a hitting error and two passing errors on Syracuse closed the set.

The second was a battle to 7-7 when Lakeview won five straight. Syracuse senior Lilly Vollertsen ended it with a kill, but the Lady Vikes won the next six in a row. Lakeview finished it with five consecutive points and back-to-back Rowe kills.

Lakeview trailed 7-6 in the third, won four in a row and never trailed the rest of the way. Syracuse tied it 13-13 and drew to within 23-20 with three in a row but a Vogt kill and a Rowe kill sandwiched around a Rocket block, closed it out and sent the Lady Vikes to the semifinals.

"I think it was pretty steady on our part throughout," coach K.C. Belitz said. "As happens, you frustrated them with some defense and they make an error and it's easy to make the next error. I think that's probably it. If we go back and look, I think some of those runs are not us just getting kills but getting errors sprinkled in because we had frustrated them with our defense."

It was the ninth time this season Nekl had 20 or more digs in a match. The rest of her back row mates included setter Autumn Gibbs with 17 kills, Vogt with 15, Rowe with 14 and Korte with 11.

Syracuse senior Lindsey Moss, who had 321 kills this season and averaged just over four per set, had only five for the match.

"Just as a whole, we all have that mentality. We're all great at defense and we know that we can get to every ball," Nekl said. "Getting our mindset in the right place and having Autumn and Maddi and Saylor (Eberhart), we're all out every time."

The one black mark on the day was 13 serving errors. Lakeveiw had six aces but an aggressive, risk/reward approach to the serving line wasn't in the game plan.

"That was nothing other than something we'll get squared away before we play on Friday," Belitz said. "We didn't talk about serving overly aggressively or anything else."

Vogt led Lakeview with 17 kills; Rowe joined her in double digits with 10. Eberhart had three aces and Gibbs put up 37 assists.

"There's no question our back row defense is the star today. That translated into offense because it has to, but the back row is the star today," Belitz said. "Everybody who played probably had a dig somewhere, and we made some spectacular plays."

Lakeview will return to PBA on Friday at 1 p.m. for match against top seed and No. 5 Kearney Catholic - a three-set winner over Pierce. The Stars previously swept the Lady Vikes on Oct. 2 in Columbus during the Columbus Classic. Kearney Catholic has a three-match win streak over Lakeview and beat the Lady Vikes twice last season.

The other side of the bracket saw Grand Island Central Catholic defeat Gothenburg and Lincoln Lutheran take down Wahoo Neumann. GICC and Lutheran meet at 3 p.m.

Lakeview is hoping the strong defensive performance carries over.

"The thing that really stands out was how many times we were just standing there waiting, just really reading the situation so well," Belitz said. "That's putting the game plan to work and being smart and having a high volleyball IQ, and we've got a lot of players that do. Floor defense won this one for us."

