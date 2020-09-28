Lady Vikes leave their mark at Aurora tournament

Lakeview volleyball defeated two ranked teams and took second place overall on Saturday at the Aurora Invite, confirming its status among the upper echelon of Class C-1.
Lakeview quickly dispatched of C-1 No. 8 Sidney and Class B No. 4 Waverly and had chances against C-1 No. 4 Kearney Catholic but failed to force a third set with four set points in the second.
It was a bittersweet result, to be sure. Sidney had just one loss before Saturday and Waverly features two Husker recruits. Yet as impressive as Lakeview was in those two wins, the Lady Vikes left Aurora frustrated by a loss to the 16-2 Stars.
It's the second time this season Lakeview has come up just short in a title match - losing to C-2 No. 3 Norfolk Catholic in three sets at the Shamrock Invite on Sept. 5.
Coach K.C. Belitz would, of course, rather have won both, But the mood afterward on Sept. 5 and Saturday was encouraging nonetheless.
Lakeview is 13-2 and faces off with rival Scotus Central Catholic (7-4) on Tuesday at home.
"Those two in a tournament final will, absolutely, stick in the craw; there's no doubt about that," he said. "I'm glad the players are disappointed with finishing second, not thrilled with finishing second."
Lakeview trailed by a handful of points through the early stages of set one against Kearney Catholic before tying it 15-15 and 18-18. The Lady Vikes took a 19-18 lead on a Maddi Vogt kill but then lost three straight before a Vogt block ended the Stars run. Kearney Catholic responded with four of the next five points and took the opening set 25-21.
The second set followed a similar flow in the early stages. That led to a finish where Lakeview scored an ace by Vogt at 24-24, a Katee Korte kill at 26-26, another Korte kill at 27-27 and a Lilly Rowe kill at 28-28. But Kearney Catholic responded each time and Lakeview committed two hitting errors that were just wide of the line by inches.
Though Belitz isn't one for excuses, he admitted after watching the match again on film there was some mental and physical fatigue present following the first two wins of the day. Though three of those four sets were won comfortably, remaining mentally sharp for three matches was a challenge.
"We kind of ran out of gas after, arguably, one of the bigger wins in the program in a really long time over Waverly, and then three hours off," Belitz said.
Lakeview defeated Waverly 25-17, 25-11. The Lady Vikes began to pull away at 9-9, held a 19-15 advantage then won the set on a Vogt kill off the block and Mallori Kucera block. Lakeview pulled away much sooner in the second set, leading 18-9 before scoring seven of the next nine.
The win over Sidney included set victories of 25-9 and 25-11. Lakeview set itself up for the first set win by taking each of the first five points. The Lady Vikes jumped out to a 13-7 advantage in the second and won 12 of the next 16.
"That was as good of a day, in terms of opponents, as I can remember in two decades," Belitz said. "...The level of competition was, unusual, to play the least. There's just no doubt in the final against Kearney Catholic we didn't have that extra step we had the first two matches."
