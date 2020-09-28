Lady Vikes leave their mark at Aurora tournament

The second set followed a similar flow in the early stages. That led to a finish where Lakeview scored an ace by Vogt at 24-24, a Katee Korte kill at 26-26, another Korte kill at 27-27 and a Lilly Rowe kill at 28-28. But Kearney Catholic responded each time and Lakeview committed two hitting errors that were just wide of the line by inches.

Though Belitz isn't one for excuses, he admitted after watching the match again on film there was some mental and physical fatigue present following the first two wins of the day. Though three of those four sets were won comfortably, remaining mentally sharp for three matches was a challenge.

"We kind of ran out of gas after, arguably, one of the bigger wins in the program in a really long time over Waverly, and then three hours off," Belitz said.

Lakeview defeated Waverly 25-17, 25-11. The Lady Vikes began to pull away at 9-9, held a 19-15 advantage then won the set on a Vogt kill off the block and Mallori Kucera block. Lakeview pulled away much sooner in the second set, leading 18-9 before scoring seven of the next nine.

The win over Sidney included set victories of 25-9 and 25-11. Lakeview set itself up for the first set win by taking each of the first five points. The Lady Vikes jumped out to a 13-7 advantage in the second and won 12 of the next 16.