Lady Vikes mount two comebacks

Lakeview volleyball trailed in three of four sets, sometimes by significant margins, but swept a pair of matches Tuesday at home.
The Lady Vikes were victorious over Omaha Concordia by identical 25-17 set scores then took down Wahoo Neumann 25-19, 25-21. Lakeview, listed at No. 7 in this week's Lincoln Journal Star Ratings, is 24-5 ahead of Thursday's final regular season match at home against North Bend.
Coach K.C. Belitz is hoping for a better start against the Tigers following an opening-set deficit to the Mustangs then 6-0 and 20-13 disadvantages to Neumann.
Play at the net by junior Mallori Kucera, and the serving of junior libero Jordie Neckl, helped turn the tide and put Lakeview in position for a seven-match win streak - it's second-longest of the year.
"It was a ridiculously slow start, you can say that," Belitz said. "I was disappointed in the way we started, I was. In the last week of the regular season you'd like to think we don't really have to worry too much about getting people motivated to play, and such. And I really didn't. I told them, specifically, this has got to be in your hands."
Concordia, 7-26 overall and with 9 losses in the previous 10 matches before Tuesday, provided an ideal scenario for a let down. Belitz prides his group on never taking an opponent lightly, and doesn't feel that was the situation Tuesday. But it can often be difficult to match the energy of the underdog.
Concordia had that energy early and led 8-4. Serving by Cassie Rathbone turned the first set around when she put together six straight points and Lakeview jumped ahead 17-12. A Mustang serving error, Reese Janssen setter dump, attacking error, Rathbone ace, passing error and Josie Bentz block swung the momentum to the Lady Vikes. They won seven of the final nine rallies in the set and finished it on a Bentz kill.
Lakeview was in command of the second set from the first serve. A three-point run that included a Maddi Vogt kill, Lilly Rowe Ace and net violation put the Lady Vikes up 5-3. After a serving error they won four in a row behind a Janssen kill, passing error, Vogt ace and attack error. Concordia only came as close as two points the rest of the way.
In the opening set against Neumann, Lakeview trailed 6-0 and 9-4 until a sideout then four straight points on Rowe serves closed the gap and Lakeview eventually jumped ahead. In the second, the Lady Vikes were down 20-13 when Kucera made a defensive play she's not normally asked to make.
An overpass by the Lakeview back row gave the Cavaliers a look at an easy kill. But as Kucera was back preparing to make her approach for a swing she, instead, brought her hands together for a dig. It fell on the other side of the net and sparked a comeback.
She had just three kills in the match, and five total on the night, but blocked three Neumann shots and made her presence felt on many more.
"That was a huge point at that moment, just huge. That's just everybody making a play whether that was our plan or not; because Mallori making a dig was not part of the plan," Belitz said. "She could have just as easily been standing up and hit in the face. But she was ready to dig. That's a credit to her."
Lakeview still trailed 21-16 when a sideout gave the serving duties to Nekl. She closed it with eight consecutive points.
"She served them consistently out of system," Belitz said. "They were not getting what they wanted out of those eight points."
Rowe was the offensive leader on the night with 16 total kills on 31 swings, a .419 attack percentage and three aces, Janssen had 41 assists and Nekl 26 blocks.
Lakeview is currently seventh in the wildcard standings and can improve that position with a win over 15-11 North Bend. The Lady Vikes squandered a two-set lead over the Tigers a year ago - a fact that should inspire a better start Thursday; at least Belitz hopes so.
"Those memories kind of come back when you're playing the same teams," he said. "...Most of this team was on the floor for those. So, it's a big deal. Are we pleased with everything tonight? No, but the difference is this year we found a way, and last year against Neumann we didn't.
"Those are, psychologically, important milestones, or benchmarks, for this team to know going into the postseason, yeah, we're heading to a different destination."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
