Lady Vikes mount two comebacks

"That was a huge point at that moment, just huge. That's just everybody making a play whether that was our plan or not; because Mallori making a dig was not part of the plan," Belitz said. "She could have just as easily been standing up and hit in the face. But she was ready to dig. That's a credit to her."

Lakeview still trailed 21-16 when a sideout gave the serving duties to Nekl. She closed it with eight consecutive points.

"She served them consistently out of system," Belitz said. "They were not getting what they wanted out of those eight points."

Rowe was the offensive leader on the night with 16 total kills on 31 swings, a .419 attack percentage and three aces, Janssen had 41 assists and Nekl 26 blocks.

Lakeview is currently seventh in the wildcard standings and can improve that position with a win over 15-11 North Bend. The Lady Vikes squandered a two-set lead over the Tigers a year ago - a fact that should inspire a better start Thursday; at least Belitz hopes so.

"Those memories kind of come back when you're playing the same teams," he said. "...Most of this team was on the floor for those. So, it's a big deal. Are we pleased with everything tonight? No, but the difference is this year we found a way, and last year against Neumann we didn't.