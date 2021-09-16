Lady Vikes overcome errors at Battle Creek

Lakeview faced the challenge it expected Thursday night at 5-4 Battle Creek. That and it's own mistakes made for an interesting, herky-jerky three-set sweep over the Braves.

The Lady Vikes had three players with double digit digs but also 22 attack errors. That led to a season-high 49 kills but a hitting percentage of just .201.

Lakeview won the first 25-19, took the second set 25-20 then had to work overtime for a 27-25 win in the third.

The Lady Vikes eventually pulled away in the first and second but faced a 23-22 deficit in the third and took a timeout. Lakeview came out and responded with a kill by Lilly Rowe. Mallori Kucera finished it off moments later with a slam on an overpass.

"We played OK but not great, and that's going to create some challenges playing a team that's as good defensively as Battle Creek is," coach K.C. Belitz said. "They were as good on floor defense as we saw on film, and I think they frustrated some of our hitters into making some errors."

Lilly Rowe led with 15 kills and hit .290, Katee Korte added in 13 with a 257 percentage and Maddi Vogt put up 11 at a .147 clip. Forty-nine kills was the most in a match by three but 22 attack errors was the most by double.

