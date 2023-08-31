The young Lady Vikes stepped onto the floor for the first time this season in Tuesday's opener against Schuyler.

Lakeview overcame shaky play, trailing 13-11 in the first set, with a 14-0 run to capture the opening set. That energized Lakeview the rest of the match, pulling away in the second half of the next two sets to complete a 25-13, 25-14 and 25-17 sweep of the Warriors.

"We were good. We weren't great. We obviously always want to maximize our potential," Lady Vikes head coach K.C. Belitz said. "Obviously it was first match of the year. We're young and trying to learn some things as we go. You expect a little of that on the first night."

In her first varsity match, sophomore Katie Rowe led the Lady Vikes with nine kills and three service aces.

Rowe persevered through some early nerves and posted two kills in set one, four in set two and three in set three. The sophomore closed out the match serving the final six points of the match with three aces and one kill to go with two kills from senior Taylor Helms.

"I think I did OK. I think just staying positive and staying in the moment, supporting the team and doing it for the team," Rowe said. "Always having that feeling of being there for the team. They did a lot of good things and it just came into my play."

Belitz said Rowe will have to be an offensive weapon in the middle for them this season to help open the hitters on the outside.

"Katie (Rowe) has the potential to really take over a match if she's disciplined and if we get her the ball in a good spot," Belitz said. "(Tonight) that kind of gets balanced out with three net violations and that's too many. She knows that. We've been working on that, so it'll continue to be a focus."

Lady Vikes outside hitter Kiara Kula and Helms sparked the 14-0 run to close out the first set after Schuyler led by as many as three points.

Kula spiked four kills, Rowe tallied one kill and Helms served one ace as Lakeview took advantage of two Schuyler attack errors, three violations and three Warrior hits that landed out of play.

"Taylor (Helms) served. That's what happened and we needed that to happen again. We could never quite get someone on a roll," Belitz said. "Taylor did a great job in the first set really moving us away with some really good, aggressive, consistent serves. That's the expectation. That's what we've got to do."

Lakeview finished the second set on an 11-1 run on two kills from sophomore setter Grace Dawson and junior Kenna Reese, a kill and an ace from sophomore Rallie Boyer and one kill from Helms and junior Emily Brandt.

The third set was back-and-forth before the Lady Vikes ended the match on a 6-0 run.

Kula tallied eight kills in the match, Helms ended the night with four kills and two aces and Boyer recorded three kills and two aces. Reese and Dawson tallied three kills.

"I thought the Schuyler Warriors put up really good competition. Grace (Dawson) did a lot of good sets," Rowe said. "We can't get kills if you don't have a good set or you can't get a good set if you don't have a good pass. This whole team played a great match."

Lakeview started the season 1-0. Its next game is Thursday at Class B No. 8 Seward. The Bluejays are off to a 4-1 start with two wins over David City and wins over Milford and Plattsmouth. Their only defeat came to Class B No. 3 Norris on Saturday.

"There were a few things that weren't clean enough (tonight) I don't think even being our first match," Belitz said. "We could've been far better on free ball defense, but you start, you get better. Not a bad place to start from."