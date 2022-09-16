Lady Vikes overcome slow start, Shamrocks win at Aquinas

After a slow start Thursday night for No. 7 Lakeview, dropping the opening set 25-11, it regained its footing winning the final three sets 25-16, 25-19 and 25-15 to claim the victory over Battle Creek.

The Lady Vikes recorded 45 kills and 75 digs. Josie Bentz ended the match with 13 kills, 11 digs and three blocks. Ava Tessendorf posted 13 kills and 17 digs. Libero Autumn Gibbs dug 24 shots and Elly Luchsinger tallied 35 assists and three service errors.

Lakeview recorded just eight kills in the first set to go with four errors. In sets 2-4, it recorded 37 kills and just 12 errors.

Taylor Helms ended the match with eight kills and two aces. Kiara Kula also served two aces to go with five kills.

"We played very poorly in the first set. No energy, couldn't execute, very high error. Early in the second set, I thought Chevelle (Thomson) and Ava (Tessendorf) did a nice job of battling at the net and Autumn played hard in the back row and those thing started to change the momentum," Lakeview head coach K.C. Belitz said. "After that the rest of the match was just the good defensive battle we thought it would be. I hope we learned an important lesson about the need to come ready to play. If so, that will benefit us down the road."

The Lady Vikes extended their winning streak to five matches, improving their record to 8-2. They'll take the floor Tuesday at the Norfolk Catholic triangular against the Knights and Wayne. Norfolk Catholic is the No. 2 team in D-1 with a 10-1 record while the Blue Devils are 1-11.

Scotus def. Aquinas 25-20, 20-25, 25-9, 25-14: The Shamrocks defeated Aquinas Catholic in a Centennial Conference match in four sets behind a strong attacking performance.

Joanna Rusher led the way with 11 kills. Mallory Dreesen posted eight kills and Ashlee Leffers ended the night with five. Maysa Kuhl and Meah Sackett finished with 17 and 16 assists, respectively. As a team, the Shamrocks recorded a .246 attack efficiency.

Kuhl and Ashley Hoffman combined for six of the team's eight aces. Faith Weber and Hoffman dug 15 balls.

"Overall a good match for us. We are still working on reducing the number of unforced errors we give up and except for the second set, we did a good job of achieving that tonight," Scotus head coach Janet Tooley said. "I was pleased with our balanced attack which was made possible by consistent serve receive and passing from our back row."

Scotus improved to 10-5 and will travel to face Battle Creek on Tuesday.